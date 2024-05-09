^

Sports

Congress okays Filipino citizenship for figure skater Alexander Korovin

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 1:15pm
Congress okays Filipino citizenship for figure skater Alexander Korovin
From left: Alexander Korovin and Isabella Gamez and Alexander Korovin, the first Southeast Asian and Philippine Pair to compete at the World Championships of Figure Skating with former Senator Freddie Webb
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives has approved on third reading a measure granting Philippine citizenship to figure skater Alexander Korovin. 

The Lower House on Wednesday approved House Bill No. 10048, which gives the Russian figure skater, partner of Filipina Isabella Gamez, Filipino citizenship. 

The measure substituted House Nills no. 8486 and 9537. 

“Korovin is hereby granted Philippine citizenship with all the rights, privileges and prerogatives, as well as the duties and obligations appurtenant thereto under the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of the Philippines,” it read. 

According to the bill, the 30-year-old will have to take an oath of allegiance to the Philippines before an officer, which will also be registered with the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

After the registration, the BI will issue the certificate of naturalization of Korovin, who will then have full enjoyment of his citizenship.

Speaking before the House Committee on Justice in February, the Russian athlete said that every time he will train and compete for the Philippines, “I will give my 100%.” 

“I give it all because I know what I’m fighting [for] and representing the Philippines and the Filipino people. I want to bring pride and honor to the Philippines and the Filipino people. The Philippines is such a great country and the people are even much better,” he said before the panel.
 
He also bared that he will be training Filipino children and athletes. 

“I like how children here love skating and I’m happy I can help them maybe in the future. I already talked to our president of Philippine Skating [Union] Ms Nikki [Cheng,] and after my skating career, we can maybe raise the popularity of figure skating in the Philippines,” he added. 

The duo of Korovin and Gamez has won titles in international competitions since pairing up in 2021.

vuukle comment

CONGRESS

SKATING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Jaja Santiago turned down the possibility of playing for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in their remaining games in the 2024 PVL...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs booked their third straight trip to the UAAP women’s volleyball finals after dominating...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle goes for all the marbles

La Salle goes for all the marbles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle goes for a sweep against the undermanned Centro Escolar U in the PBA D-League Aspirants’...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Spikers trounce Tams to forge finals clash vs Bulldogs

Golden Spikers trounce Tams to forge finals clash vs Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The championship round of the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball finals is set.
Sports
fbtw
California dreamin&rsquo;

California dreamin’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Now that the NBA playoffs are in the second round, not a single California team remains standing. Golden State was knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
De Leon, De Guzman rule VUGA Martinez Cup

De Leon, De Guzman rule VUGA Martinez Cup

2 hours ago
Joy de Leon reigned supreme as the individual winner, and his partnership with Bong de Guzman emerged the champion pair in...
Sports
fbtw
Dyip seek respect after long-awaited PBA quarterfinals return

Dyip seek respect after long-awaited PBA quarterfinals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
With the Terrafirma Dyip finally breaking an eight-year PBA quarterfinal drought, the team is bent on “changing the...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks repel Pacers for 2-0 lead

Knicks repel Pacers for 2-0 lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The hobbled New York Knicks have taken a commanding 2-0 lead  in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals matchup...
Sports
fbtw
Birthday girl Toring throws block party as NU books UAAP finals return

Birthday girl Toring throws block party as NU books UAAP finals return

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
She may have been the birthday girl, but it was Sheena Toring who wrapped up a gift for the National University Lady Bulldogs...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with