Congress okays Filipino citizenship for figure skater Alexander Korovin

From left: Alexander Korovin and Isabella Gamez and Alexander Korovin, the first Southeast Asian and Philippine Pair to compete at the World Championships of Figure Skating with former Senator Freddie Webb

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives has approved on third reading a measure granting Philippine citizenship to figure skater Alexander Korovin.

The Lower House on Wednesday approved House Bill No. 10048, which gives the Russian figure skater, partner of Filipina Isabella Gamez, Filipino citizenship.

The measure substituted House Nills no. 8486 and 9537.

“Korovin is hereby granted Philippine citizenship with all the rights, privileges and prerogatives, as well as the duties and obligations appurtenant thereto under the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of the Philippines,” it read.

According to the bill, the 30-year-old will have to take an oath of allegiance to the Philippines before an officer, which will also be registered with the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

After the registration, the BI will issue the certificate of naturalization of Korovin, who will then have full enjoyment of his citizenship.

Speaking before the House Committee on Justice in February, the Russian athlete said that every time he will train and compete for the Philippines, “I will give my 100%.”

“I give it all because I know what I’m fighting [for] and representing the Philippines and the Filipino people. I want to bring pride and honor to the Philippines and the Filipino people. The Philippines is such a great country and the people are even much better,” he said before the panel.



He also bared that he will be training Filipino children and athletes.

“I like how children here love skating and I’m happy I can help them maybe in the future. I already talked to our president of Philippine Skating [Union] Ms Nikki [Cheng,] and after my skating career, we can maybe raise the popularity of figure skating in the Philippines,” he added.

The duo of Korovin and Gamez has won titles in international competitions since pairing up in 2021.