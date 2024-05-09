^

La Salle goes for all the marbles

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 9, 2024 | 12:00am
La Salle goes for all the marbles
Action erupts at 7:30 p.m. with the Green Archers also sporting a chance to complete a perfect championship run and etch their place among the greatest squads ever assembled in the D-League.
MANILA, Philippines —  Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle goes for a sweep against the undermanned Centro Escolar U in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup best-of-three finals today to realize a rare three-peat dream at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Action erupts at 7:30 p.m. with the Green Archers also sporting a chance to complete a perfect championship run and etch their place among the greatest squads ever assembled in the D-League.

Even without MVP Kevin Quiambao, a win by La Salle for a 9-0 slate would push it to a tie for the second winningest team in D-League history with Cignal at three titles apiece just behind NLEX with six championships.

NLEX won four straight from 2010 to 2013, paving the way for La Salle to become only the second team to win three straight crowns.

“Winning a three-peat is the end goal. But Game 1 doesn’t give us the championship yet,” said assistant coach Gian Nazario after an easy 98-76 win in the opener for their eighth win in as many games.

“We still have to win one more game. It’s gonna be a feat if we get it but ayaw muna naming isipin ‘yun.”

And as if they’re not already the favorites as the defending UAAP champions, too, the Green Archers can also enjoy the potential absence of Abdul Wahab-Olusesi for the second game in the best-of-three finale.

Olusesi suffered a left knee sprain in Game 3 of the semis.            

