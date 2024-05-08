^

Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 9:00pm
Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application
Jaja Santiago
MANILA, Philippines — Jaja Santiago turned down the possibility of playing for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in their remaining games in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference, saying her application for Japanese citizenship is already in motion.

Santiago, who is in town to support Chery and her alma mater National University in their respective tournaments, is working toward changing her citizenship in an effort to play for Japan’s national team.

The middle blocker has been playing for multiple club teams in the Japan V. League, having suited up for the Ageo Medics and her current team JT Marvelous.

Because of her skills, Santiago has since been approached to play for the national team — while also attending training camp earlier this year for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But before anything, she will have to be a Japanese citizen.

Playing it safe, Santiago said that though she would love to support the Crossovers in their bid for the bronze, she has to make sure she won’t jeopardize her chance at Japanese citizenship.

“Makikita niyo ako doon [sa games] but [I’m] not [gonna] play,” Santiago said Wednesday as she dropped by the Smart Araneta Coliseum to watch the NU Lady Bulldogs. 

“Because I'm on the process na. It's hard to risk [it].” 

In principle, the Crossovers can actually field Santiago in their best-of-three series against Petro Gazz. This is because the Chery Tiggo management had listed Santiago among their roster spots at the beginning of the conference.

Still, with a bigger dream on the line, the former NU standout isn’t about to risk it.

Santiago added that she is unaware of the details, saying it’s already in the works. She also mentioned that Philippine National Volleyball Federation President Tats Suzara is aiding her in the process.

“Actually, walang nakakaalam kung nasaan na siya. But it's on the process. Hopefully ma-approve. Sir Tats is helping me though.” 

Santiago is expected to watch Game 1 on Thursday, May 9, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, for the battle for bronze against the Petro Gazz Angels.

JAJA SANTIAGO

VOLLEYBALL
