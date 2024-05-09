^

Knicks repel Pacers for 2-0 lead

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 11:27am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts after a three point basket during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 08, 2024 in New York City.
Elsa / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The hobbled New York Knicks have taken a commanding 2-0 lead  in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals matchup after pulling away in the second half against the Indiana Pacers, 130-121, at Madison Square Garden Thursday morning (Manila time).

New York, already without star Julius Randle and center Mitchell Robinson, also played a bulk of the second half without wing OG Anunoby due to a hamstring injury. Jalen Brunson also missed some minutes due to a foot injury.  

Brunson, however, would score 24 of his 29 points since returning from the injury. Anunoby also had 28 points in almost 28 minutes of action.  

After trailing by nine in the third quarter, the Pacers were able to cut the deficit to one, 101-102, with a layup by TJ McConnell.  

Ever reliable, Josh Hart sank a booming triple to keep New York in control, 105-101, with less than eight minutes remaining.  

The two teams kept in step with each other, as a 3-pointer by Andrew Nembhard pulled Indiana to within two, 108-110.  

DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein teamed up as the second-seeded squad outscored the Pacers 14 to 7, going up an insurmountable nine point advantage, 124-115 with 1:33 remaining.  

Aaron Nesmith answered with a trey to keep Indiana in the contest, but the crafty Brunson made the dagger floater and a technical free throw to shut the door on any comeback try.  

DiVincenzo finished with 28 markers in 44 minutes, while Hart had 19 markers, 15 boards and seven dimes in all 48 minutes.  

In both games of the quarterfinals, Hart has played the whole 48 minutes. In the entire playoff run of the Knicks thus far the wing has played the whole game four times including an overtime loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.  

Tyrese Haliburton bounced back from a dismal Game 1 to pace Indiana with 34 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Former Knick Obi Toppin added 20 in as many minutes.  

The Knicks were trailing by 10, 73-63, at the half following a jumper by Nembhard. 

New York, then, flipped the script in the third quarter, unleashing a 27-8 run to go up by nine, 90-81, following a layup by Donte DiVincenzo.  

The whole frame, the Knicks outscored the Pacers 36 to 18 as they took a 99-91 cushion going into the final canto.  

The series will move to Indiana for games 3 and 4. The next game will be on Saturday (Manila time). 

BASKETBALL

INDIANA PACERS

NBA

NEW YORK KNICKS
