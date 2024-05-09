^

Sports

Dyip seek respect after long-awaited PBA quarterfinals return

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 12:48pm
Dyip seek respect after long-awaited PBA quarterfinals return
The Terrafirma Dyip has returned to the PBA quarterfinals after an eight-year absence.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – With the Terrafirma Dyip finally breaking an eight-year PBA quarterfinal drought, the team is bent on “changing the narrative” with their playoff run. 

The Dyip on Wednesday punched the final quarterfinal ticket after trouncing the NorthPort Batang Pier, 104-96, in the playoff for the eighth spot. 

They will be facing the mighty San Miguel Beermen, the top seeds of the PBA Philippine Cup, with Dyip at a twice-to-win disadvantage. 

Javi Gomez de Liano, who erupted for 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, said that it has always been a personal goal for him to help the Dyip make the playoffs “and get respect from the league.” 

“Hopefully, little-by-little, we can gain the respect by everyone and the organization because I think we deserve it as well,” the forward said. 

“We’ve been working hard, and throughout the years, we have been receiving bashing and just not good reviews but I hope with this playoff campaign, that we change the narrative,” he added. 

This is the first playoff berth by Terrafirma since the 2016 Governors’ Cup, when they were still called the Mahindra Enforcer. 

This is also the first time the Dyip won six games since that conference.
 
Gomez de Liano underscored that it was the perfect time for the squad to make the quarterfinals, especially with its composition. 

“Like what you guys said, 16 conference streak of not making the playoffs, and I think this is just bound to happen with the players coming in, like a perfect puzzle. With Coach John leading us, I saw this coming, like way before,” he stressed. 

“This year, we were all on the same page and we really believe from the beginning of this season that we're really contenders,” he added. 

“Last year we said that we’re just trying to make it to the playoffs. But this time, I think we wanted it, we believed in ourselves more and so I think that mental aspect that we all had to share to be on the same page.” 

Terrafirma head coach Johnedel Cardel acknowledged that going into the All-Filipino conference, he was confident of the team’s chances of making the quarterfinals. 

“I have the materials like Juami [Tiongson] and [Stephen] Holt together, like Batman and Robin. I have twin big men like Ken [Carino] and Isaac [Go] and I have Javi, who’s improving a lot in his game,” the coach reiterated. 

“Dre [Cahilig], Louie Sangalang and some other guys, contributing small things. So, that’s it… We’re here and we got six wins, usually we just win four every conference, so it’s a big morale boost for our team.” 

Terrafirma and the defending Philippine Cup champions will be facing each other on Saturday, 3 p.m., at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Jaja Santiago turned down the possibility of playing for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in their remaining games in the 2024 PVL...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs booked their third straight trip to the UAAP women’s volleyball finals after dominating...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle goes for all the marbles

La Salle goes for all the marbles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle goes for a sweep against the undermanned Centro Escolar U in the PBA D-League Aspirants’...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Spikers trounce Tams to forge finals clash vs Bulldogs

Golden Spikers trounce Tams to forge finals clash vs Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The championship round of the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball finals is set.
Sports
fbtw
California dreamin&rsquo;

California dreamin’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Now that the NBA playoffs are in the second round, not a single California team remains standing. Golden State was knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pasay back in MPBL win column; Batangas, South Cotabato prevail

Pasay back in MPBL win column; Batangas, South Cotabato prevail

1 hour ago
The Pasay Voyagers returned to orbit with an 89-75 trouncing of the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers on Wednesday in the MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
De Leon, De Guzman rule VUGA Martinez Cup

De Leon, De Guzman rule VUGA Martinez Cup

2 hours ago
Joy de Leon reigned supreme as the individual winner, and his partnership with Bong de Guzman emerged the champion pair in...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks repel Pacers for 2-0 lead

Knicks repel Pacers for 2-0 lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The hobbled New York Knicks have taken a commanding 2-0 lead  in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals matchup...
Sports
fbtw
Birthday girl Toring throws block party as NU books UAAP finals return

Birthday girl Toring throws block party as NU books UAAP finals return

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
She may have been the birthday girl, but it was Sheena Toring who wrapped up a gift for the National University Lady Bulldogs...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with