Golden Spikers aim to flip script vs Bulldogs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 2:03pm
UST's Josh Ybanez (13)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers are eager to reverse the situation in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball championship as they face the four peat-seeking National University Bulldogs once again. 

NU swept the Golden Spikers last season as they clinched their fourth consecutive championship. 

Now, the two teams are meeting once again in the gold medal round after UST made history by being the first fourth-seeded team to get into the finals, digging deep against the top-seeded Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24, on Wednesday. 

On the same day, the Bulldogs stamped their ticket to their ninth straight finals appearance after clawing the La Salle Green Spikers, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21. 

With the finals rematch on the horizon, reigning league Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez said the team is aiming to flip the script this time around. 

“Of course, I am happy that we won and advanced to the finals. What we are drawing from is what happened before — we fell short last season,” Ybanez told reporters in Filipino. 

“Now, we will not allow the same thing to happen. Our goal is to become champions, so we will work hard for it,” he added. 

This season, UST broke NU’s 34-game win streak in men’s volleyball after a stunning straight set victory in February. 

In the second round, the Espana-based squad came back from two sets down to complete an elimination round sweep against the Bulldogs. 

“We have nothing to lose. NU is the defending champion, and we are the ones chasing, so the pressure is more on them. We will just play,” said the explosive outside hitter, who scattered 19 points in the Final Four clincher. 

“I can’t promise that we will get the title, but we will fight and work for it so we can achieve it.” 

Gboy de Vega, who chipped in 18 in the game, acknowledged that there is pressure but said it gives them drive. 

“We are happy, and at the same time, there is pressure because we will work next on the finals. But the pressure we have is more on the good side. The pressure gives us a better game, we are more driven,” he underscored. 

“What I can promise to the UST community and to the fans is we will give them a good fight. Win or lose, we will work properly and we will train hard. When the game comes, we will execute better.” 

The best-of-three finals will tip off on Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

