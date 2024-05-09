De Leon, De Guzman rule VUGA Martinez Cup

The tournament, held by VUGA to celebrate the birthday of Valenzuela District 2 Rep. Martinez, drew a good turnout.

MANILA, Philippines – Joy de Leon reigned supreme as the individual winner, and his partnership with Bong de Guzman emerged the champion pair in the Cong. Eric Martinez Birthday Tournament of the Valenzuela United Golf Association (VUGA) at the Intramuros Golf Club Wednesday.



De Leon fired a 73 for a net 58 and a comfortable nine-stroke win over Edwin Riga (67) followed by Manny Ramos (68).

In team competition, De Leon and De Guzman combined for 132 for a six-stroke win over Riga and Jimmy Sanido. At third was the pair of Ramos and Ely Demafelis.

