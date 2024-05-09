^

Sports

Celtics, Thunder get ball rolling

The Philippine Star
May 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Celtics, Thunder get ball rolling
Jaylen Brown.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The top-seeded Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to convincing victories in their opening NBA playoff series on Tuesday.

Eastern Conference top seeds Boston laid down a marker with a 120-95 rout of the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden.

Oklahoma City meanwhile was made to work harder by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks before finally pulling clear to seal a 117-95 victory in their Western Conference semifinal series opener.

In Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 32 points while Derrick White added 25, including seven three-pointers, in an emphatic win for the Celtics, who are chasing a record 18th NBA championship.

Boston was in complete control for most of the game, holding a double-digit lead through the second half to close out an emphatic win at the TD Garden.

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder and the Mavericks fought a nip-and-tuck duel before the No.1 seeds pulled away decisively in the fourth quarter.

Dallas rallied in the third quarter to get within one point at 66-65.

vuukle comment

CELTICS

NBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sacamos keys PBA Press Corps&rsquo; escape act vs PBA BTS in Raffy Jafa Cup

Sacamos keys PBA Press Corps’ escape act vs PBA BTS in Raffy Jafa Cup

6 hours ago
Spin.ph’s Karlo Sacamos scored underneath with a second left off a Cedelf Tupas assist to lead the PBA Press Corps’...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist Rivalry drops out of PGL Wallachia due to visa woes

Blacklist Rivalry drops out of PGL Wallachia due to visa woes

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Blacklist Rivalry is officially out of the PGL Wallachia Season 1 tournament after its members failed to secure travel documents...
Sports
fbtw
With PVL and UAAP finals stints, Alinsunurin is 'happiest man in volleyball'&nbsp;

With PVL and UAAP finals stints, Alinsunurin is 'happiest man in volleyball' 

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Coach Dante Alinsunurin is considering himself the “happiest man in volleyball” after successfully leading his...
Sports
fbtw
Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue dusted off a shocking first career knockdown and unleashed hell on Mexican Luis Nery, putting...
Sports
fbtw
Archers shoot for PBA D-League 3-peat

Archers shoot for PBA D-League 3-peat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle goes for a sweep against the undermanned Centro Escolar U in Game 2 of the 2024 PBA D-League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines jins vie in Asian Championships

Philippines jins vie in Asian Championships

1 hour ago
Tokyo Olympics veteran Kurt Bryan Barbosa and Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist Patrick King Perez will banner the Smart/MVPSF...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Knights barge into semis

Lady Knights barge into semis

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Letran Lady Knights’ under Oliver Almadro completed their transformation from a non-Final Four team a year ago to...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino, Hoffman deliver

Tolentino, Hoffman deliver

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
John Cabang Tolentino and Lauren Hoffman only had one thing in mind – deliver a performance to remember.
Sports
fbtw
California dreamin&rsquo;

California dreamin’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Now that the NBA playoffs are in the second round, not a single California team remains standing. Golden State was knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with