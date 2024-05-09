‘All Out Games' functional fitness tilt begins qualifiers

The games will be held in partnership with the Hidilyn Diaz Weightlifting Academy.

MANILA, Philippines – The qualifiers for this year’s edition of the All Out Games (AOG) have commenced.

The ongoing qualifier workouts are the initial phase of the competition season.

“During this qualifying phase, athletes compete to achieve the best possible performance scores. Based on their performances, only a select number of athletes will advance to the final stages of the competition,” the AOG said in a statement.

“The event is designed to be beginner-friendly, encouraging newcomers to participate in a functional fitness competition,” it added.

The qualifier workout is composed of three parts of exercises to be performed in 20 minutes.

The competition proper will be held on September 21 to 22 of this year. Like last year, it will be held at the Filinvest Tent. Invitations will be released on June 15th.

For the AOG, there will be two categories — individual and teams of three.

The individual category will have several divisions — chill out, sweat out, master’s sweat out, master’s all out and all out. For the teams of three, there will be three divisions — chill out, sweat out and all out.

The games will be held in partnership with the Hidilyn Diaz Weightlifting Academy.

Last year’s competition was a success with a total of 428 individuals taking part.