Poised Blazers weather Bombers in OT

Will Gozum showed his intent on winning a back-to-back MVP awards after he had 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Games Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

9:30 a.m. – AU vs San Sebastian

3 p.m. – LPU vs UPHSD

MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde kept its cool amid a maelstrom of tension as it outlasted fierce rival Jose Rizal University, 93-85, in overtime Friday to right the ship in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Blazers were an island of calm in an ocean of storm whipped up by the Bombers in snatching the former’s first win in a game replete with hard, technical and unsportsmanlike fouls.

Despite the tension, the game fortunately didn’t end up the way it did 10 months ago in an infamous fracas that involved John Amores.

But there was obviously bad blood.

In one of the longest, if not the longest, games of the season, both teams were assessed a combined total 48 fouls, including 28 on JRU and 62 free throws including 36 by CSB.

And CSB coach Charles Tiu was happy they got fortunate in the end.

“Both teams competed and I can say we got lucky in the end,” said Tiu.

Tiu also knew they were in for a tough game entering their duel.

“They’re really physical, I give them that, they’re really a tough team so it was expected,” he said. “It took us a while to adjust with the physicality but I’m glad that at least we showed some toughness.”

Will Gozum, who sat out in their 85-81 defeat to Lyceum of the Philippines University, in Sunday’s opener, showed his intent on winning a back-to-back MVP awards after he had 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

For Miguel Corteza, he paced his squad with 21 points and kept his cool despite being a recipient of hard fouls that drew praises from his coach.

“I give credit to Corteza, he easily could have exploded after a hard foul,” said Tiu.

It was a heartbreaker of a defeat for the Bombers, who were hoping to win again following their 85-79 OT win over three-peat titlist Letran a week ago.

The scores:

CSB 93- Corteza 21, Gozum 18, Nayve 16, Carlos 12, Oczon 11, Sangco 6, Turco 4, Jarque 3, Mara 2, Cajucom 0, Marcos 0, Marasigan 0, Arciaga 0, Flores 0

JRU 85- Miranda 31, delos Santos 8, Sarmiento 8, Pabico 8, Guiab 8, Medina 6, Argente 6, Dionisio 5, Ramos 5, de Leon 0, Arenal 0, Barrera 0, Sy 0, Mosqueda 0

Quarterscores: 17-18; 40-44; 63-63; 75-75 (OT); 93-85