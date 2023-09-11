Dillon Brooks' tireless shooting work reaps dividends

Dillon Brooks said that he and teammate Lu Dort (left) have shooting competitions in practice.

MANILA, Philippines – Countless hours practicing and trying to perfect his shot paid off for Dillon Brooks, as he shot his career high in the just-concluded FIBA World Cup.

Brooks finished the bronze medal game against USA with 39 points, making seven of his eight three pointers and finishing the game shooting 12/18 from the field.

Brooks said that he has been “countlessly working” on his shot throughout the tournament.

“I have just been countlessly working on it, paying real attention to it even before we started working as a team in Team Canada. I felt like that was what I was missing,” the guard told reporters after their historic bronze medal finish in the World Cup.

He shared that they have a machine back in Canada that helps them with their shooting arc.

“I just keep that number in my head every single time. Every single time, I just keep thinking and feeling it out and be relentless shooting the basketball,” he said.

Brooks added that he and Lu Dort have shooting competitions in practice.

“You know, I never wanted to force shots or hunt it. It is one of my roles in this team, shot selection,” he said.

“I felt I did a pretty good job in this World Cup.”

That may be true.

Throughout the tournament, Brooks averaged 15.1 points per game while shooting a blistering 58.8% from the 3-point territory and 59.4% from the field in total.