Canada’s 'villain' guy Brooks defends reputation as just a 'persona'

MANILA, Philippines – Canada’s Dillon Brooks lifted the veil on his bad guy attitude after his team won the bronze in the 2023 FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Brooks uncorked 39 big points in a 127-118 overtime win over Team USA in the battle for third, where instead of jeers – which he has been receiving all tournament long – the fans showered him with “M-V-P” chants.

Though historically embracing his tag as one of the tough guys on the court, Brooks said that it was just all an act.

“You know, it’s just a persona. People love it. I’ve grown to love it myself,” Brooks said after the game.

“It’s just like Kobe Bryant — RIP to Kobe Bryant — how he had to figure out and create the “Black Mamba,” a different persona when he came on the court. That’s my persona, the villain, just on a court. But I’m a loving, caring guy who loves my kids, my family, my teammates, just the world as well.”

It can be recalled that Brooks was actually ejected during their quarterfinal match against Slovenia for his antics on the court.

Off-court, some may see him as eccentric as well — like his whole boxing stint in the dugout while waiting for his teammates in the win over Slovenia.

But now, as fans have grown fond of his game and his personality, Brooks says he isn’t taking anything for granted.

“It was my second time [getting MVP chants]. They did the same thing in Jakarta,” he said.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to be recognized during the game. I just never took it for granted. The work doesn’t stop here, it just keeps going. I’m not satisfied and neither is anyone on this team.”

Canada head coach Jordi Fernandez Torres also heaped praise on Brooks.

“Really proud of Dillon. This is how it looks like when they let Dillon Brooks play and not just on the defensive end that he's the best with Lou [Dort], [the] best perimeter defender in the World Cup, and offensively, he's been extremely efficient and it's not just this game and you guys just see it,” he said.

“I don't think it gets better than that.”

The bronze medal finish is Canada’s first-ever podium in a FIBA World Cup.