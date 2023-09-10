^

Sports

Canada’s 'villain' guy Brooks defends reputation as just a 'persona'

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 9:16pm
Canadaâ��s 'villain' guy Brooks defends reputation as just a 'persona'
Dillon Brooks of Canada
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Canada’s Dillon Brooks lifted the veil on his bad guy attitude after his team won the bronze in the 2023 FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Brooks uncorked 39 big points in a 127-118 overtime win over Team USA in the battle for third, where instead of jeers – which he has been receiving all tournament long – the fans showered him with “M-V-P” chants.

Though historically embracing his tag as one of the tough guys on the court, Brooks said that it was just all an act.

“You know, it’s just a persona. People love it. I’ve grown to love it myself,” Brooks said after the game. 

“It’s just like Kobe Bryant — RIP to Kobe Bryant — how he had to figure out and create the “Black Mamba,” a different persona when he came on the court. That’s my persona, the villain, just on a court. But I’m a loving, caring guy who loves my kids, my family, my teammates, just the world as well.”

It can be recalled that Brooks was actually ejected during their quarterfinal match against Slovenia for his antics on the court. 

Off-court, some may see him as eccentric as well — like his whole boxing stint in the dugout while waiting for his teammates in the win over Slovenia.

But now, as fans have grown fond of his game and his personality, Brooks says he isn’t taking anything for granted.

“It was my second time [getting MVP chants]. They did the same thing in Jakarta,” he said. 

“It’s just an amazing feeling to be recognized during the game. I just never took it for granted. The work doesn’t stop here, it just keeps going. I’m not satisfied and neither is anyone on this team.”

Canada head coach Jordi Fernandez Torres also heaped praise on Brooks.

“Really proud of Dillon. This is how it looks like when they let Dillon Brooks play and not just on the defensive end that he's the best with Lou [Dort], [the] best perimeter defender in the World Cup, and offensively, he's been extremely efficient and it's not just this game and you guys just see it,” he said. 

“I don't think it gets better than that.”

The bronze medal finish is Canada’s first-ever podium in a FIBA World Cup.

vuukle comment

CANADA

DILLON BROOKS

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Basketball governing body FIBA revealed that high ticket prices played a key role in the less-than expected crowds drawn to...
Sports
fbtw
Luka leaves Pinoy fans shrieking, cheering

Luka leaves Pinoy fans shrieking, cheering

21 hours ago
“Luka Magic” finally conjured a winning moment in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Germany-Serbia FIBA World Cup final shines spotlight on European basketball&nbsp;

Germany-Serbia FIBA World Cup final shines spotlight on European basketball 

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
FIBA World Cup champion and Spanish basketball icon Pau Gasol relished the unique opportunity for European basketball to show...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas will dig for gold in Hangzhou

Gilas will dig for gold in Hangzhou

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Despite the difficult circumstances, Gilas Pilipinas interim coach Tim Cone stressed the Nationals won’t be aiming small...
Sports
fbtw
Latvia rains triples on Lithuania, wins lopsidedly

Latvia rains triples on Lithuania, wins lopsidedly

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
It was raining in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Latvia coach bats for FIBA World Cup assists king Arturs Zagars

Latvia coach bats for FIBA World Cup assists king Arturs Zagars

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Latvia’s head coach Luca Banchi provided a stellar review of point guard Arturs Zagars after the team’s fifth...
Sports
fbtw
Que, Go boost local cast in ICTSI South Pacific Classic

Que, Go boost local cast in ICTSI South Pacific Classic

8 hours ago
Angelo Que and Lloyd Go rejoin the Philippine Golf Tour toughened up by overseas stints, ready and eager to rekindle rivalry...
Sports
fbtw
Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win

Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win

9 hours ago
Coco Gauff said tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams paved the way for her breakthrough US Open triumph on Saturday after...
Sports
fbtw
Saso slips in standings but closes in on new leader

Saso slips in standings but closes in on new leader

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Yuka Saso gained a stroke in chase of the leader but missed moving in closer with a rocky frontside finish as she ended up...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with