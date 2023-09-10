Canada outlasts USA in OT, wins FIBA World Cup bronze

MANILA, Philippines – Canada brought home the FIBA World Cup bronze medal against a depleted Team USA, 127-118, in an overtime thriller Sunday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over in the extended period as he broke the game wide open with a personal 5-0 run, 116-111, with 3:25 remaining.

Following a split by Josh Hart from the free throw line, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped in a pair of charities to hike the lead to six, 118-112 with a little over three minutes remaining.

Austin Reaves then hit a pair of free throws, but Dillon Brooks made a baseline step-back jumper to keep Team USA at bay, 120-114, with 2:29 remaining in the game.

With Team USA trying to come back with about a minute remaining in the game, fourth quarter hero Mikal Bridges turned the ball over.

An RJ Barrett 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining put the final nail on the coffin.

With the game tied at 107, Gilgeous-Alexander made a step-back jumper with 34 seconds remaining in regulation.



On the other end, Anthony Edwards missed the same jumper of his own, and Brooks was fouled.

Brooks, who was hot all game from beyond the arc, sunk the pair of free throws to give Canada a 111-107 lead.



Bridges then drew a foul with about four seconds remaining. He made the first then intentionally missed the second. He grabbed the rebound and took a corner 3-pointer that tied the game at 111, much to the delight of the crowd.

A Kelly Olynyk heave from beyond the arc missed as the game went into overtime.

Despite being down by as much as 15 points, Team USA stormed back and took the lead, 96-94, with a step-back deuce by Anthony Edwards with 6:23 remaining.

The jumper by Edwards capped a 14-3 run to start the quarter.

But a Barrett layup gave Canada the lead once again with 4:14 remaining.

The game then turned into a nip-and-tuck affair as the two sides traded leads down the line.

Brooks top-scored for Canada, whose bronze medal is the highest finish in the world cup history, with 39 points. This is the tournament high for Houston Rocket player, who was both booed and cheered on by the Manila crowd.

He was followed by Gilgeous-Alexander with 31 points.

Team USA, which played without Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Ingram and Paolo Banchero, was led by Edwards, who finished with 24 points. He was followed by Bridges with 19 markers.

This is the second straight FIBA World Cup that USA did not have a podium finish.

Meanwhile, this is the highest finish for Canada in the tournament.