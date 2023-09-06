^

Sports

Diaz, Ando to campaign in separate Asiad weight classes

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 4:48pm
Diaz, Ando to campaign in separate Asiad weight classes
Hidilyn Diaz (L) and Elreen Ando
AFP

MANILA, Philippines – For just the Hangzhou Asian Games unfurling late this month, Tokyo Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and Olympian Elreen Ando won’t be competing in the same division for a chance to snare two gold medals instead of one.

Diaz has been penned to see action in the 59-kilogram class while Ando in the 64kg in the quadrennial meet slated September 23 to October 8.

“Fifty-nine kilograms si Hidilyn, 64kg si Ando,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella.

The two have been competing against each other in the 59kg category since one entry per country is allowed in the Paris Olympics next year.

And after two International Weightlifting Federation-sanctioned Olympic qualifying events they’ve joined, Diaz has led Ando in their heated race.

They, in fact, will clash in the 59kg in the World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where they will plunge into action Friday.

Apart from the two, the country is also fielding Vanessa Sarno (76kg), Rosegie Ramos (49kg) and John Febuar Ceniza (men’s 61kg) in Hangzhou.

In Riyadh, the 19-year-old Ramos gave a glimpse of her Asiad medal potential after she recently placed seventh out of 41 participants in the 49kg class in the World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ramos, a two-time Asian Junior champion and a Southeast Asian Games bronze winner, had a total lift of 188kg on 86kg in snatch where she placed sixth and 102kg in clean and jerk where she wound up 13th.

Another Philippine bet, Lovely Inan, also joined but she failed in all of her three attempts at 80kg in snatch.

Olympic hopeful John Febuar Ceniza, meanwhile, was competing at press time in the men’s 61kg while Sarno and countrywoman Kristel Macrohon are booked in the 71kg next week.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ELREEN ANDO

HIDILYN DIAZ

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
The job is nowhere near done for Austin Reaves and Team USA as they look to return to basketball glory at the 2023 FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish&nbsp;

Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish 

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Despite a painful 100-63 defeat at the hands of Team USA, Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said he is proud of his te...
Sports
fbtw
Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards&rsquo; unselfishness vs Italy

Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards’ unselfishness vs Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Despite finishing with just three points in their 100-63 rout of Italy in their FIBA World Cup knockout quarterfinal match,...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA, Serbia in semis; Luka makes Manila debut for Slovenia

Team USA, Serbia in semis; Luka makes Manila debut for Slovenia

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Thrust into their first win-or-go-home situation in this FIBA World Cup, Team USA’s young guns gamely said let’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cone, WC core to carry flag in Asiad?

Cone, WC core to carry flag in Asiad?

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Filipino hoops officials are determined to bring back Gilas Pilipinas’ players and its think tank from the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am NBA hype man hits pinnacle of career with FIBA World Cup gig

Fil-Am NBA hype man hits pinnacle of career with FIBA World Cup gig

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Filipino-American hype man Franco Finn is no stranger to NBA arenas and top-level basketball, as he’s spent the last...
Sports
fbtw
Alcala targets 3rd straight triathlon gold in 5150 race

Alcala targets 3rd straight triathlon gold in 5150 race

2 hours ago
John Alcala sets out for another stab at triathlon glory, top-billing a stellar cast out to foil his drive for a third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic basketball team's physiotherapist succumbs to heart attack on flight home

Dominican Republic basketball team's physiotherapist succumbs to heart attack on flight home

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
A member of the Dominican Republic’s staff at the FIBA World Cup died while on the flight back to the country, the team...
Sports
fbtw
EABL 22-U 'Rising Heroes' cagefest tips off

EABL 22-U 'Rising Heroes' cagefest tips off

5 hours ago
Vincent Tibang scored 18 points in leading Smash Navotas Basketball to a tight 81-78 win over Mapua 521 Trading Red Robbins...
Sports
fbtw
After FIBA World Cup exit, Italy turns attention to Olympics

After FIBA World Cup exit, Italy turns attention to Olympics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Following a tough defeat at the hands of Team USA, Italy will work on going back to the Olympics for as long as it takes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with