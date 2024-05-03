^

MDL Philippines players face 3-year suspension for match-fixing

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 11:48am
MANILA, Philippines – The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Development League (MDL) Philippines issued a statement regarding the results of their investigation regarding allegations of match-fixing that surfaced last Thursday, April 25.

Based on the MDL Philippines' investigation, three players of the league, jungler Jhonjie Paul "Jiee" Dela Rosa from TNC Z4 and midlaner Raven "Aeris" Arellano, as well as jungler Christian John "Nyija" Calantoc from RSG El Ganador have been suspended from any MLBB esports ecosystem tournament for three years. This includes any Moonton endorsed events, apart from the MDL and the Professional league (MPL Philippines).

Prior to the MDL Philippines' announcement, all three players were suspended by their respective teams.

"MDL Philippines serves as a competitive developmental platform for amateur teams, but this does not mean that players or teams should attempt to throw a match as it underscores the values and principles of the league and sportsmanship. Match fixing goes against these principles and we will continue to actively work together on ensuring the integrity of the league. Let's combat these issues together to foster a professional esports ecosystem," MDL Philippines said in its statement.

In its third season, MDL Philippines was launched last year as the country's grassroots program, a venue for aspiring MLBB players to showcase their talent. For instance, it has the transfer system that allows franchise teams to transfer players between their MPL and MDL rosters, which has proven to be game changers in the past few seasons, notably Smart Omega's Ron “Matt” Papag. His transfer from the MDL roster to the MPL inn the previous season saw him win Rookie of the Season.

