Nueva Ecija on a roll as Pampanga, South Cotabato chalk up wins in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija extended its winning run while Pampanga sustained its recovery in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season on Thursday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Although undermanned, the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards proved they still have enough firepower to trounce the Bicolandia Oragons, 76-65, and post their third straight win in as many starts in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

The Pampanga Giant Lanterns flexed their muscles in a 63-44 drubbing of Quezon City TODA Aksyon in the nightcap to tally their fourth victory after an initial loss.

Reigning MPBL Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar was dominant with 12 points, 19 rebounds and four assist, while Archie Concepcion provided support with 12 points and three rebounds as Pampanga led by as far as 63-41 shortly before the game ended.

Encho Serrano, Pampanga's No. 2 gunner, missed his four field goal attempts and went scoreless before hurting his left shoulder and being taken to a hospital for check-up.

Quezon City dropped to 2-3 as only homegrown Chino Mosqueda was able to hit twin digits with 10.

The South Cotabato Warriors halted their skid by subduing the Pasay Voyagers and climbing to a 3-3 slate.

Michael Juico, serving as the leader of mostly second and third stringers led Nueva Ecija with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals as the Rice Vanguards surged ahead, 44-22, and never wavered.

John Paul Maguilano supported Juico with nine points; followed by JB Bahio with eight points plus 7 rebounds; and Mer Jesper Ayaay with eight points and five rebounds.

Nueva Ecija Coach Don Dulay missed the services of either hurting or ailing Michael Mabulac, Will McAloney, Byron Villarias, Jonathan Uyloan, Billy Robles, Jay Collado, Emmanuel Calo and Bobby Balucanag.

Bicolandia, which suffered its sixth straight defeat, got 11 points and 14 rebounds from John Edcel Rojas; 11 points plus seven rebounds from Ralph Deles; and 10 points from Marvin Lee.

Veteran John Wilson spearheaded South Cotabato with 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals; while Marwin Dionisio and Enzo Joson backed him up with 11 points each.

Pasay slid to 3-2 despite the 18-point, eight-rebound, five-assist effort of Laurenz Victoria and the 13-point, five-rebound output of Patrick Sleat.

The MPBL goes to the Caloocan Sports Complex on Friday with a triple bill pitting Negros against Valenzuela at 4 p.m., Mindoro against Iloilo at 6 p.m., and Abra against Caloocan at 8 p.m.