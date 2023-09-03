^

Sports

Chot: Remember me as someone who fought

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 12:16am
Chot Reyes
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – If Chot Reyes wants to be remembered for one thing as Gilas Pilipinas coach mentor, it should be his fighting spirit. 

Reyes suddenly announced his decision to “step aside” as Gilas coach following their first win in the FIBA World Cup — a 96-75 rout of China Saturday night. 

Asked about how we wants to be remembered as Gilas coach, Reyes underscored the “Puso'' battlecry once again. 

“[I want to be remembered] that I fought until I cannot fight anymore, for my country, with all my heart,” he told reporters. 

Gilas finished the World Cup with a 1-4 win-loss slate.

They lost winnable games against the Dominican Republic, Angola, Italy and South Sudan, kissing goodye their chance to secure an outright Asian ticket to the Olympics. 

As the losses in the tournament piled up, the jeers and hurtful comments on social media mounted as well, the coach said. 

He also compared the Philippines to other teams in the World Cup that were eliminated.

‘Losing not an option for Filipinos’

“France did not advance. Australia is not advancing. There are so many powerful teams that did not advance, but here in the Philippines, you are not allowed to lose. Among Filipinos, you are not allowed to lose,” Reyes said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

“After a while, it is just too heavy, and it becomes too painful. Just to be honest, some comments are already rude. I do not deserve it, and my family does not deserve it,” he added. 

He also slammed the audience for booing him during player introductions, as well as the comments on social media calling for his resignation.

“The booing before the games, I can take it. I even clapped a while ago. But, [the audience] do not realize the effects on the players. They get demoralized as well, and they are wondering why that is,” Reyes said. 

“And all the calls for me to resign, of course the players read that. They are also affected. So, it affects the game, the way they play games so it is a distraction to the team. It is not good for the team, and they do not deserve it. Never mind me, but my family and players do not deserve it,” he added. 

For now, Reyes said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has “no response” and decision yet on his statement that he coached his final game as Gilas head coach.  

“I have informed Mr. [Al] Panlilio and Mr. [Ricky] Vargas, but there is no decision as of now, as far as I know. I do not know with them,” he said. 

“But, before the game, I told them this is going to be my last game already, regardless of the result.”

CHOT REYES

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
