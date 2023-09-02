Chot steps aside as Gilas coach

(UPDATED 11:06 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes said he is "stepping aside" as head coach of the Philippine men’s basketball team.

Reyes said that with a disappointing result for Gilas in the FIBA World Cup, especially at home, "it may be time for somebody else."

"It is time to step aside," Reyes told reporters the Filipinos defeated China, 96-95, Saturday in their last game of the tournament, emphasizing that "he is not a quitter."

"I signed up to do a job, and we did not deliver the result. So, I think it is time to step aside and allow the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) to make a decision for the good of the program," he added.

Reyes bared that he informed the SBP of his decision before the game against China, adding he has not yet heard anything back from the management.

“I had already retired from coaching the national team and through all the preparation… I always said to judge us from the performance in the world cup, regardless of what happens between the time I was appointed,” the coach said.

“We did not perform, and like I said last game, I take full accountability and because of that, I think it is time for me to step aside.”

Reyes acknowledged that the whole process of coaching the Philippine team “has been brutal,” especially with critics and bashers calling for his head.

“It has been brutal. Never mind me, but on my family and my loved ones. It’s just been brutal,” he said.

“I will never turn my back on serving my country, but there’s a point that I just have to think of my health and my family’s health as well… The future is very uncertain,” he added.

In an ambush interview, the coach said that he and his family arrived with the decision.

The Philippines finished the World Cup at home winning just one game against four losses.

The team earlier aimed to win at least two games as they tried to book the outright ticket to the Paris Olympics.