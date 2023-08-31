China outplays Angola to nail 1st FIBA World Cup win

MANILA, Philippines -- China used a furious second half to pull away from a Jekyll-and-Hyde Angola team as they notched their first win in the FIBA World Cup, 83-76, Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With this, they are the second Asian country to win a game at the basketball meet.

Angola led by as much as 10 points in the first half, but China came roaring back as they even took a one-point lead toward the end of the second quarter.

The two teams went to halftime tied at 45-all.

The Chinese, however, finally found their mark as they tightened their defense en route to a 24-14 third quarter.

The Angolans went ice-cold as they never found their rhythm back in the final quarter, trailing by as much as 16 points, 62-78, following a big put-back dunk by Hu Jinqiu with 5:02 remaining in the game.

Angola's ability to make layups, putbacks, 3- pointers and even free throws was seemingly left in the first half.

Angola had the chance to cut the lead to single digits with 4:14 remaining in the game, but Antonio Monteiro missed both of his free throws, the first of which came up embarassingly short.

A pair of layups by Kyle Anderson sealed the deal for China.

A Childe Dundao layup with 34.8 seconds remaining cut the lead to nine, 83-74, but it was too late.

A layup by Gerson Goncalves set the final score.

China was led by Hu with 20 points and three rebounds.

Angola's Dundao led the African nation with 17 points and eight assists.

China is one step closer to clinching the lone Asian ticket to the Olympics following the win.

This is bad news for Gilas Pilipinas, as they have to win their games against South Sudan later tonight and China on Saturday to emerge as the top Asian team in the tournament.

African teams Angola and South Sudan will also face each other on Saturday to round up Group M play.