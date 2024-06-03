AVC Challenge Cup campaigner Fifi Sharma gets 'change of scenery' in Star Magic All-Star game

Fifi Sharma (third from left) rubbed shoulders with big-ticket celebrities in the exhibition match.

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas middle blocker Fifi Sharma had an interesting Sunday afternoon after suiting up for the Star Magic Lady Setters at the volleyball match of the Star Magic All-Star Games 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Just days removed from her stint with the national team at the recently concluded 2024 AVC Challenge Cup, where the Philippines won its first-ever bronze medal in the tournament, Sharma rubbed shoulders with big-ticket celebrities in the exhibition match.

Veering away from her usual experience of competitive volleyball, the former La Salle standout said she was thankful for the change of pace.

“It’s fun naman kasi there’s no pressure coming into this game. All we had to do was have fun so it’s a good change of scenery,” Sharma told the media after the game.

Sharma was paired with the likes of BINI’s Mikha Lim for the Lady Setters, where she racked up 14 points in a three-set loss to the Star Magic Lady Spikers.

But even without the win, the pro player was simply delighted at helping her team give joy to the fans.

Sharma admitted that she didn’t expect to hear cheers for herself during the game, especially since it was a new community for her.

“Kaya nga eh,” Sharma said, referring to being surprised at the cheers.

“[I was] like people know me? Dito in the artista circle? [But] fun naman kasi sobrang energetic ng crowd tapos always naman masaya maglaro pag yung crowd is very, very maingay,” she added.

The Star Magic festivities was a sold-out event, with only standing room tickets available at the venue before the games started on Sunday.

For Sharma, though, it’ll be back to business soon as she looks forward to recovering well before plunging back into action for Alas Pilipinas in their trip to South Korea where they will play a friendly against the Koreans in preparation for the coming AVC Challenger Cup next month.

“Recovering well. Need to recover well din kasi tuloy tuloy games namin nun so importante yung sleep and recovery. I’ve been doing that itong mga past few days,” said Sharma.

“[I’m] super looking forward [to Korea and the Challenger Cup], of course, kasi it’s a new role of mine. Everything that’s new is exciting to me. So yeah we’ll see. Super happy, [and] excited.”