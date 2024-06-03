^

Sports

AVC Challenge Cup campaigner Fifi Sharma gets 'change of scenery' in Star Magic All-Star game

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 6:57am
AVC Challenge Cup campaigner Fifi Sharma gets 'change of scenery' in Star Magic All-Star game
Fifi Sharma (third from left) rubbed shoulders with big-ticket celebrities in the exhibition match.
Photo from Star Magic's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas middle blocker Fifi Sharma had an interesting Sunday afternoon after suiting up for the Star Magic Lady Setters at the volleyball match of the Star Magic All-Star Games 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Just days removed from her stint with the national team at the recently concluded 2024 AVC Challenge Cup, where the Philippines won its first-ever bronze medal in the tournament, Sharma rubbed shoulders with big-ticket celebrities in the exhibition match.

Veering away from her usual experience of competitive volleyball, the former La Salle standout said she was thankful for the change of pace.

“It’s fun naman kasi there’s no pressure coming into this game. All we had to do was have fun so it’s a good change of scenery,” Sharma told the media after the game.

Sharma was paired with the likes of BINI’s Mikha Lim for the Lady Setters, where she racked up 14 points in a three-set loss to the Star Magic Lady Spikers.

But even without the win, the pro player was simply delighted at helping her team give joy to the fans.

Sharma admitted that she didn’t expect to hear cheers for herself during the game, especially since it was a new community for her.

“Kaya nga eh,” Sharma said, referring to being surprised at the cheers. 

“[I was] like people know me? Dito in the artista circle? [But] fun naman kasi sobrang energetic ng crowd tapos always naman masaya maglaro pag yung crowd is very, very maingay,” she added.

The Star Magic festivities was a sold-out event, with only standing room tickets available at the venue before the games started on Sunday.

For Sharma, though, it’ll be back to business soon as she looks forward to recovering well before plunging back into action for Alas Pilipinas in their trip to South Korea where they will play a friendly against the Koreans in preparation for the coming AVC Challenger Cup next month.

“Recovering well. Need to recover well din kasi tuloy tuloy games namin nun so importante yung sleep and recovery. I’ve been doing that itong mga past few days,” said Sharma.

“[I’m] super looking forward [to Korea and the Challenger Cup], of course, kasi it’s a new role of mine. Everything that’s new is exciting to me. So yeah we’ll see. Super happy, [and] excited.”

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Saso in striking distance

Saso in striking distance

By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso fired a one-under 69 on moving day to stay in the hunt for the 2024 US Women’s Open crown in...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic survives five-set epic

Djokovic survives five-set epic

7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic avoided crashing to his worst defeat at the French Open in 15 years in the early hours of Sunday morning when...
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy gains B. League honors

Thirdy gains B. League honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
The first Filipino import in Japan B. League is now the first-ever Asia Player of the Year.
Sports
fbtw
Two more pugs book Paris spots Bacyadan, Paalam make it five-strong cast for boxing

Two more pugs book Paris spots Bacyadan, Paalam make it five-strong cast for boxing

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Philippines will unleash five boxers in the Paris Olympics next month.
Sports
fbtw
Almazan, Bates keys for Bolts vs Beermen

Almazan, Bates keys for Bolts vs Beermen

By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
It’s going to be a trial by fire for sure against powerhouse San Miguel Beer.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon Province, Pampanga score

Quezon Province, Pampanga score

7 hours ago
Quezon Province took the solo lead after a 73-62 win over Negros while Pampanga extended its hot streak with a 109-68 rout...
Sports
fbtw

Paris predictions

By Bill Velasco | 7 hours ago
The Olympic Games are less than two months away. All the athletes who have qualified are preparing to peak to coincide with their events. Given all the external factors like scheduling, luck of the draw and injuries,...
Sports
fbtw
Green Archers slay winless Blue Eagles in FilOil cagefest

Green Archers slay winless Blue Eagles in FilOil cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The La Salle Green Archers shot down the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 98-61, to keep their bitter rivals winless in the FilOil EcoOil...
Sports
fbtw
RUNRIO Pride Run slated June 22

RUNRIO Pride Run slated June 22

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
In time for pride month, the RUNRIO Pride Run 2024 will kick off on June 22 at the SM By the Bay.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with