Greece rips Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-led Jordan

MANILA, Philippines – Greece bucked the absence of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo as it routed Jordan, 92-71, to notch its first win in Group C of the FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Saturday.

Giannoulis Larentzakis scored 19 points, and Thomas Walkup and Ioannis Papapetrou contributed 13 apiece to keep Greece’s offense going and help thwart a Jordan side led by former PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Hollis-Jefferson, the former PBA Best Import who powered Talk n Text to a title in the last edition of the PBA Governors’ Cup, top-scored for Jordan with 24 points to go along with nine rebounds and three assists. Ahmad Dwairi backed him up on offense with 14 markers.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ brother who also plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, made his presence felt with nine points and five boards for World No. 9 Greece.