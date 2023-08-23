^

For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family

August 23, 2023 | 5:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — It won’t be all work for Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra as the 2023 FIBA World Cup looms this weekend.

Spoelstra, who is Filipino-American, also plans on reconnecting with his roots here in the Philippines.

Serving under the coaching staff of head coach Steve Kerr, the two-time NBA champion said he will also take time to meet family and friends while in Manila.

“Once we found out it was gonna be in Manila, I couldn’t believe it. I knew it was going to be in Asia but it was here, I was like wow, you know?” Spoelstra told the reporters during a media availability at Kerry Sports in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Wednesday. 

“This is going to be really cool, to be able reconnect with family. Also, I have a lot of friends that we have developed over the years and I haven’t been able to see them since the last time we were here, so I’m really looking forward to connecting, you know, with as many people as I possibly can, while keeping the main thing going on.” he added.

Kerr and Spoelstra, along with fellow assistants Ty Lue and Mark Few, will have a big task ahead of them in what has been dubbed as a redemption bid for Team USA in the World Cup.

After finishing just seventh overall in the previous edition of the World Cup in 2019, a team led by up and coming stars like Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jalen Brunson will attempt to tow the US back to its former glory.

The Americans will be playing its group stage games at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. They open their campaign on Saturday, August 26, against New Zealand.

