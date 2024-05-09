^

Sports

Birthday girl Toring throws block party as NU books UAAP finals return

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 9:05am
Birthday girl Toring throws block party as NU books UAAP finals return
NU's Sheena Toring.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – She may have been the birthday girl, but it was Sheena Toring who wrapped up a gift for the National University Lady Bulldogs by pulling off a clutch performance in their finals-berth clinching victory over the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday.

Toring, who was celebrating her 23rd birthday during their do-or-die UAAP Season 86 semis match against FEU, ended up with a season-best performance for the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points built off of a whopping six blocks on the upset-seeking Lady Tams.

After the game, the third-year player was delighted for her bounce-back performance.

“I'm happy naman kasi gusto ko talaga bumawi. Since nung last game, pangit ng performance namin. Last game, ginawa ko talagang motivation yun. Tsaka hindi ako papayag na basta-basta lang kaming matatalo,” said Toring.

She also looks to continue her stable play when they get into their best-of-three championship series against the UST Golden Tigresses.

It can be recalled that Toring was out of commission for Game 2 of the finals against La Salle last year, where the Lady Bulldogs failed to defend their title. Now with a fresh slate against the España-based squad, she plans to make the most of her latest finals run.

“For sure, next championship series, magpe-prepare talaga kami nang maayos. At sana sa iba sa team namin, mag-improve pa kami at prepared dapat kami sa championship,” Toring said.

With redemption so close at hand for Toring and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs, she doesn’t plan on holding back any longer.

Finishing the eliminations with a 1-1 slate against UST, NU will need all they can use against the spirited Golden Tigresses.

“Actually before, nung elimination [against UST], nakikita ko na wala yung laro ko, wala yung performance ko, parang hindi ako. Ginawa ko talagang motivation na kailangan kong bumalik kasi kailangan ako ng team. I'm thankful na andoon yung mga teammates ko at coaches na nag-support talaga sakin.” she said. 

“Finally, umabot naman ng championship. Eto na gawin na namin lahat,” she added.

Toring and NU plunge back into action on the weekend for Game One of the finals on Saturday, May 11, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

