Golden Tigresses trounce Tams to forge finals clash vs Bulldogs

UST's Gboy de Vega (middle) came up big for the Golden Spikers.

MANILA, Philippines -- The championship round of the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball finals is set.

The University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers manhandled the top-seeded Far Eastern University Tamaraws in a gritty four-setter, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24 Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to punch their ticket to the finals.

UST is the first fourth-seeded squad in the Final Four era to go to the finals.

Josh Ybanez led the Golden Spikers with 19, while Gboy de Vega added 18.

The fourth set was tied at 16-all following an off-the-block attack by Sherwin Umandal.

FEU then showcased its might and unleashed a 5-2 run capped by a kill by Dryx Saavedra to go up by three, 21-18.

The Espana-based squad then stormed back and kept the set at a deadlock at 22-all with a Paul Colinares block.

Andrei Delicana and Umandal traded attacks to keep things at a stalemate, but a tip by de Vega pushed UST to the match point.

A net touch by Rainier Flor kept the Tamaraws in it, but Umandal punched in an off-the-block hit to once again give the Golden Spikers the match point, 25-24.

De Vega's attack secured the victory and UST's finals berth.

Umandal added 16 points, while Colinares had 12.

Saavedra led the charge for FEU with 20 markers. JJ Javelona chipped in 16 in the losing effort.

The Golden Spikers will be facing the National University Bulldogs in the rematch of last season's men's volleyball tournament finals.

The best-of-three championship series will tip off next week.

"Syempre, masaya ako ngayon kasi nga po nanalo kami and nagadvance kami sa finals and ayun po, siguro yung pinanghuhugutan namin, is kung ano yung mga nangyari before," Ybanez told reporters after the game.

"We fell short last season, pero siguro ngayon, di na kami papayag na ganun padin yung maging result. And goal namin is maging champion so pagtatrabahuhan," he added.