Spoelstra says Team USA ready for 'challenging' FIBA World Cup redemption bid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 4:16pm
Assistant coach Erik Spoelstra and Anthony Edwards of the United States warm up before a 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game against Puerto Rico at T-Mobile Arena on August 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra has no doubts about the readiness of the Americans for their upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign here in Manila.

For what many deem as a chance for redemption for Team USA, which finished just seventh place in the previous iteration of the World Cup in China, Spoelstra acknowledges both their chances and the challenges ahead.

“We feel like we’re ready but we understand how challenging it is. You know, these are the best countries in the world,” Spoelstra told reporters in a media availability at Kerry Sports Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Wednesday.

“[Basketball has] truly become a global game, that’s the beautiful thing about it. The game now is in every region of the world, the popularity is incredible.”

Team USA are in Group C along with Greece, Jordan and New Zealand. They play their group stage games at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

No stranger to the popularity of basketball in the country, Spoelstra expects a different energy when they play their games.

“I’m excited for our program, to see the enthusiasm for basketball and our team here in Manila,” he said. 

“I’ve tried to explain it to everybody but unless you actually come to Manila and really experience it, it’s tough to articulate that and we’ve only been here for 24 hours and all the players now understand what I was talking about,” he added.

Going back to their bid for the championship, Spoelstra foresees a tough grind, considering their opponents who have been playing together longer than Team USA.

“It’s a big challenge and you know, we’re up against countries that have been together for years. We’re trying to put together a team, that’s a relatively young team, that’s also what’s exciting about this group and we tried to put the team together in six weeks and facing teams that have played together for many years,” said the Miami Heat head coach. 

“But our group is highly motivated and there’s a great spirit about them and the group understands that we have to do things together to be able to accomplish the ultimate goal.” he added.

Spoelstra is an assistant to Team USA head coach Steve Kerr. He joins the likes of Ty Lue and Mark Few of Gonzaga University.

The American open their campaign on Saturday, August 26, against New Zealand.

