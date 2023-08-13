Lady Spikers assert might vs Lady Falcons, seize SSL crown

The DLSU Lady Spikers clinched the SSL championship as they swept the Adamson Lady Falcons Sunday afternoon.

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending UAAP champions DLSU Lady Spikers clinched the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) championship after sweeping the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Spikers, who were stunned by the Lady Falcons in Game 1 Saturday, did not yield an inch as they took the fight to their foes.

With the game close in the third set, 14-11, the Lady Spikers uncorked a 4-1 mini-run to put up a six-point cushion, 18-12, which was broken by a Rochelle Lalongisip kill, 18-13.

But the Taft-based Spikers were too much for the Lady Falcons as they uncorked another run going to the championship point following an Alleiah Malaluan attack off the block, 24-15.

Adamson scored back-to-back points as they tried to come back, but another Malaluan attack off the block ended the game, 25-17.

Four Lady Spikers were able to reach double digits in the game.

Shevana Laput, as usual, led the way for La Salle with 13 points.Thea Gagate, Malaluan and Amie Provido all had 10 points apiece.

Lucille Almonte was the lone Adamson Lady Falcon in double digits with 11 points.

Lorene Toring and Red Bascon both had eight markers.

La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo told reporters after the game that the team was just looking for exposure from the tournament, but the championship is a “bonus.”

“Kahit papaano, nakita namin iyong mga kulang, mga kailangan pang i-adjust pagdating ng UAAP… Hindi namin in-expect na mag-champion, although ito, nakuha namin dito,” Orcullo said.