^

Sports

Lady Spikers assert might vs Lady Falcons, seize SSL crown

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 6:29pm
Lady Spikers assert might vs Lady Falcons, seize SSL crown
The DLSU Lady Spikers clinched the SSL championship as they swept the Adamson Lady Falcons Sunday afternoon.
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending UAAP champions DLSU Lady Spikers clinched the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) championship after sweeping the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Spikers, who were stunned by the Lady Falcons in Game 1 Saturday, did not yield an inch as they took the fight to their foes.

With the game close in the third set, 14-11, the Lady Spikers uncorked a 4-1 mini-run to put up a six-point cushion, 18-12, which was broken by a Rochelle Lalongisip kill, 18-13.

But the Taft-based Spikers were too much for the Lady Falcons as they uncorked another run going to the championship point following an Alleiah Malaluan attack off the block, 24-15.

Adamson scored back-to-back points as they tried to come back, but another Malaluan attack off the block ended the game, 25-17.

Four Lady Spikers were able to reach double digits in the game.

Shevana Laput, as usual, led the way for La Salle with 13 points.Thea Gagate, Malaluan and Amie Provido all had 10 points apiece.

Lucille Almonte was the lone Adamson Lady Falcon in double digits with 11 points.

Lorene Toring and Red Bascon both had eight markers.

La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo told reporters after the game that the team was just looking for exposure from the tournament, but the championship is a “bonus.”

“Kahit papaano, nakita namin iyong mga kulang, mga kailangan pang i-adjust pagdating ng UAAP… Hindi namin in-expect na mag-champion, although ito, nakuha namin dito,” Orcullo said.

vuukle comment

DLSU

LADY SPIKERS

PHILIPPINE COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles fall to Japan's Hakuoh, relegated to battle for 3rd in World University Basketball Series

Blue Eagles fall to Japan's Hakuoh, relegated to battle for 3rd in World University Basketball Series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles crashed out of the World University Basketball Series after getting routed by Japan’s Hakuoh...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A few weeks after a historic FIFA World Cup stint, the Filipinas visited the training of Gilas Pilipinas at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie issue: A tough call

Scottie issue: A tough call

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping Scottie Thompson hits full recovery by next week. Otherwise, the Nationals have no choice but to...
Sports
fbtw
ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

1 day ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Cignal TV and ArenaPlus have signed a partnership in preparation for the upcoming FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine bows to Chinese Taipei A in Jones Cup opener

Rain or Shine bows to Chinese Taipei A in Jones Cup opener

10 hours ago
Rain or Shine fell behind early and never recovered, absorbing a 98-79 defeat against Chinese Taipei A at the start of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olivarez seeks another tennis win at home court

Olivarez seeks another tennis win at home court

6 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez hopes to ride the crest of a big title run in Puerto Princesa last week and flourish on the indoor clay...
Sports
fbtw
Regina Jurado steps up to leader role for Golden Tigresses

Regina Jurado steps up to leader role for Golden Tigresses

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
With several departures following UAAP Season 85, the UST Golden Tigresses are in need of an on-court leader.
Sports
fbtw
NBA's Popovich, Parker, Wade, Gasol & Nowitzki join Hall of Fame

NBA's Popovich, Parker, Wade, Gasol & Nowitzki join Hall of Fame

9 hours ago
Retired NBA stars Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol and legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers bent on getting payback vs Lady Falcons in SSL finals

Lady Spikers bent on getting payback vs Lady Falcons in SSL finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The DLSU Lady Spikers had one thing on their minds following a tough loss in Game 1 of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) finals...
Sports
fbtw
Eala thwarts Dutch foe, barges into W25 Roehampton finals

Eala thwarts Dutch foe, barges into W25 Roehampton finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
One more win, and Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is the champion of the W25 Roehampton competition in the UK.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with