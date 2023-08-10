^

Sports

Superal slips with 2nd 74, falls behind by 9 in Thailand LPGA Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 6:54pm
Superal slips with 2nd 74, falls behind by 9 in Thailand LPGA Championship
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal failed to get going despite an early tee-off and posted a second straight 74 to bow out of the title chase in the Thailand LPGA Championship at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Hua Hin Thursday.

Amateur N. Noramol took a step closer to humbling a stellar pro field as she grabbed the solo lead at 139 after a 70 but just a stroke behind is the most feared player in the fold – multi-titled Kongkraphan Patcharajutar, who also turned in a two-under card to pool a 140.

Superal made two bogeys against a birdie in a backside start and matched that effort in the last nine holes for a pair of 37s and a two-day total of 148. She slipped to joint 27th from a share of 24th, now nine shots off the new leader heading to the last 18 holes of the THB2.5 million tournament.

Bidding to gain ground in the morning wave, the ICTSI-backed Superal instead dropped a stroke on No. 10, where she started, regained it two holes later but reeled back again with another mishap on the 18th.

She birdied the third hole after yielding another shot on No. 2 but bogeyed the par-4 sixth for another two-over output in tough conditions.

Meanwhile, a wild finish loomed as P. Preenaphan likewise put in a 70 and K. Samaporn turned in the day’s best score of 69 as they tied for third at 141, just two strokes off Noramol while M. Phannarai assembled a 142 after a 72.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PRINCESS SUPERAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Will Holt join PBA draft?

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
There’s an existing PBA rule that sets an age limit of 30 for Fil-foreigners to apply for the draft but it may be rescinded, depending on the PBA Board’s decision that will come during the next governors...
Sports
fbtw
Asian race for Paris slot

Asian race for Paris slot

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
A tight race is expected among six countries looking to represent Asia in men’s basketball at the Paris Olympics next...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women stand ground in Jones Cup despite 5th place finish

Gilas women stand ground in Jones Cup despite 5th place finish

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas covered another base to a non-stop Asian Games build-up with a decent campaign in the return of the William...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino hoops icon Loyzaga to be inducted in FIBA Hall of Fame in public rites

Filipino hoops icon Loyzaga to be inducted in FIBA Hall of Fame in public rites

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The FIBA Hall of Fame ceremony will be open to the public for the first time since its establishment.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Laput disputes crucial call in SSL finals Game 1 loss

La Salle's Laput disputes crucial call in SSL finals Game 1 loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
No touch?
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rain or Shine tempers expectations as tough Jones Cup bid looms

Rain or Shine tempers expectations as tough Jones Cup bid looms

6 hours ago
The mission is tough and dangerous, so Rain or Shine is leaving for Taipei, Taiwan on Friday, August 11, for the 42nd William...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons wary of Lady Spikers payback, vow to work harder

Lady Falcons wary of Lady Spikers payback, vow to work harder

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Despite being up 1-0 in the best-of-three Shakey’s Super League (SSL) finals, the Adamson Lady Falcons underscored the...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson rookie Bascon fired up by coach's words, teammates' energy in stunner vs La Salle

Adamson rookie Bascon fired up by coach's words, teammates' energy in stunner vs La Salle

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Encouragements seemingly lit a fire under Adamson Lady Falcon rookie Red Bascon as she scored the winning points in the come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
Eala opens W25 Roehampton campaign with wins

Eala opens W25 Roehampton campaign with wins

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Alex Eala kicked off the W25 Roehampton in the United Kingdom with wins in both the singles’ and doubles’ divisions...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-heavyweight champ Joshua calls for boxing to tackle doping problem

Ex-heavyweight champ Joshua calls for boxing to tackle doping problem

11 hours ago
Anthony Joshua is clear in his belief that boxing faces a doping problem, but the former world heavyweight champion is uncertain...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with