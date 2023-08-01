Filipinas coach Stajcic, assistant wonâ€™t renew pacts â€“ PFF

^

Sports

Filipinas coach Stajcic, assistant won’t renew pacts – PFF

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 1, 2023 | 10:31am
The Philippines' coach Alen Stajcic applauds the fans after the 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between Norway and the Philippines at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 30, 2023.
Saeed Khan / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic and his assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte will not be returning to the football program following the expiration of their contracts.

The news broke a few days after the Filipina historic trip to the FIFA World Cup wherein they won a game against New Zealand.

In a statement, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) bared Stajcic and Arrate’s contracts will not be renewed.

“They will not be renewed as both coaches have asked to explore other options,” the PFF said.

In the same statement, Stajcic thanked the Philippines.

He said there were a lot of “highs” to reflect on in his stint as the coach of the Filipinas.

“But without question, the two best experiences of my coaching career thus far were the last two World Cup matches. Beating New Zealand on home soil and scoring our first World Cup goal and getting our first win was the things that dreams are made of,” he said.

The Philippines won its first World Cup game after beating New Zealand, 1-0.

“And despite the scoreline, the last match against Norway, where 34000 patrons attended, with 30000 singing for the Filipinas, brought shivers down our spine. It showed that Football does belong in the Philippines, and that legacy is something we are all proud of,” Stajcic added.

“To the players, I can only say, you were courageous, passionate, disciplined and loyal to the Team, the Flag and the Country. Your sacrifices should be long remembered by all Philippine Sports fans. To give hope and inspiration is the greatest of all achievements.”

The PFF also thanked Stajcic and Arrate as it wished them luck in the next chapter of their careers.

“They have they shown us what is possible with proper guidance, dedication and hard work, and their efforts have led to the greatest achievement in Philippine football thus far — a match won against the higher-ranked host nation at a World Cup. They will surely be our beloved heroes for decades to come,” the federation said.

