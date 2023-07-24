Kai Sotto absent from Gilas practice; injury status still unknown

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto did not attend the Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday.

The seven-foot-three big man was noticeably absent from Monday’s practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City.

Gilas head Coach Chot Reyes told reporters last week that he is “fully expecting” Sotto to attend the team’s training sessions in the lead-up to the 2023 FIBA World Cup next month.

Asked about the big man’s absence, Reyes shrugged his shoulders.

“I always said he’ll be here when he’ll be here,” the tactician said.

He added that he does not know the result of Sotto’s MRI on his injured back, which he took last week.

“I don’t want to comment on it. Kai will be here when he’ll be here,” Reyes said.

Sotto arrived in the Philippines last week, following a stint at the NBA Summer League.

His final game with the Orlando Magic was cut short after he sustained the back injury.