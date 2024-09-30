PCU Dolphins sweep way to FiloBasket title in Australia

Coached by former PBA hotshot Biboy Simon and Mark Edison Ordonez, the Dolphins were unscathed in the four-team, one-round invitational league organized by AUBL and AGYBC.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Christian University (PCU) completed a title sweep, beating the Western Australia squad 97-62, in the winner-take-all finals to claim the 2nd FiloBasket National championship recently in Perth, Australia.

The Dolphins represented the Philippines after bagging the National Youth Basketball League (NYBL) Pilipinas 1st John Yap Cup Season 7 Championship organized by basketball coach Fernando Arimado.

The team’s participation was made possible through the concerted effort of PCU officials and sponsors which included Rev. Rannieh B. Mercado, PCU president Dr. Junifen F. Gauuan, Dr. Margie DG Dela Cruz, Dr. Joselito Dela Cruz, Dr. Mario G. Miranda II, Dr. Ariel D. Pineda, Dr. Russwell G. Gariando, Dr. Putli Martha Beata F. Ijiran, Rosemarie S. Cinco and Samie G. Dizon

The Dolphins are composed of Castor Troy Manipolo, Christian Austria, Kenneth Obioha, Derek Daluz, Dan Gelo Pascua, Solomon Itam, Wesley Dulay, Llonel Failon, Clinton Mallabo, Jazper Ong, John Mark Bautista and Hance Ivan Lleva.

Meanwhile, the NYBL Nationals is slated from October 4-6 at the Ynares Sports Arena and Marist School-Marikina gymnasium. Participating teams representing NCR, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Luzon.