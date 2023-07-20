^

Sports

Obiena seizes No. 2 pole vault ranking

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 10:29am
Obiena seizes No. 2 pole vault ranking
EJ Obiena
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena is now the world's No. 2-ranked male pole vaulter.

According to the World Athletics ranking, Obiena is now number two in the world, as he hurdled past American Christopher Nilsen in the rankings.

Obiena currently has a score of 1,432, compared to Nilsen's 1,428.

Still World No. 1 is Sweden's Armand Duplantis, who has a score of 1,569.

"Your very own skinny kid from Tondo, alumni of CKSC and UST, is now WORLD NUMBER TWO," Obiena posted on Facebook.

The 27-year-old recently cleared 5.82 meters in Stockholm, Sweden earlier in the month, enabling him to clinch a berth in next year’s Paris Olympics.

He also set a new record in the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand at 5.91 meters en route to a repeat gold medal win.

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bay Area Dragons announce PBA return

Bay Area Dragons announce PBA return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Bay Area Dragons announced that they will be returning to the Philippines for the PBA Commissioner's Cup this year.
Sports
fbtw

IBA in death throes

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The International Boxing Association has been stripped of recognition by IOC and an appeal for reinstatement before the Court of Arbitration for Sport was recently denied, leaving the embattled organization virtually...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, Spanish doubles pal advance

Eala, Spanish doubles pal advance

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Alex Eala and her home bet partner Marina Bassols Ribera pulled off a stunning first-round victory against fancied counterparts...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women stay busy with Jones Cup, Asiad stints

Gilas women stay busy with Jones Cup, Asiad stints

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
There will be no rest for the weary as the rising Gilas Pilipinas women brace for bigger battles in the next months.
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, F2 eye early PVL semis lead

Creamline, F2 eye early PVL semis lead

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Creamline and F2 Logistics aim to gain the early headway in the race for the two finals spots as they face off in Thursday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala takes down higher-seeded foe in W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz ITF tilt

Eala takes down higher-seeded foe in W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz ITF tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala has scored an upset against highly favored Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, in a singles match during...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas in FIFA Women&rsquo;s World Cup at home away from home

Filipinas in FIFA Women’s World Cup at home away from home

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
As they take the long, challenging road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Filipinas are drawing extra strength from...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, F2 clash in keenly awaited tiff

Creamline, F2 clash in keenly awaited tiff

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Creamline and F2 Logistics begin their trek to the finals when they face off at the start of the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
World-class production spices up FIBAWC kickoff

World-class production spices up FIBAWC kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is excitedly counting down the days for a slam-bang opening of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, where it seeks...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with