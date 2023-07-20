Obiena seizes No. 2 pole vault ranking

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena is now the world's No. 2-ranked male pole vaulter.

According to the World Athletics ranking, Obiena is now number two in the world, as he hurdled past American Christopher Nilsen in the rankings.

Obiena currently has a score of 1,432, compared to Nilsen's 1,428.

Still World No. 1 is Sweden's Armand Duplantis, who has a score of 1,569.

"Your very own skinny kid from Tondo, alumni of CKSC and UST, is now WORLD NUMBER TWO," Obiena posted on Facebook.

The 27-year-old recently cleared 5.82 meters in Stockholm, Sweden earlier in the month, enabling him to clinch a berth in next year’s Paris Olympics.

He also set a new record in the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand at 5.91 meters en route to a repeat gold medal win.