^

Sports

Thirdy Ravena, Kouame, Abando to be feted as best college cagers 

Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 1:19pm
Thirdy Ravena, Kouame, Abando to be feted as best college cagersÂ 
From left: Angelo Kouame, Rhenz Abando, Thirdy Ravena
UAAP / NCAA / Philstar.com file photos

MANILA, Philippines – Three of the best collegiate players in recent history will be celebrated by the Collegiate Press Corps when it holds its awards night on Monday, May 29, at The Hummingbird Rooftop Bar in Quezon City.

The recognition of Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena and Ange Kouame and Letran's Rhenz Abando as the Collegiate Basketball Player of the Year presented by San Miguel Corporation will highlight the ceremony that is also backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

It is the first time since 2019 that the Collegiate Press Corps — composed of reporters from print and online outfits covering the UAAP and the NCAA — will hold its Awards Night where the best student-athletes will be feted.

Ravena earned top honors for the 2019-20 athletic year, as he capped his glittering Ateneo career by leading the Blue Eagles to a perfect 16-0 campaign in UAAP Season 82. He was named the Finals MVP after leading the way in Ateneo's sweep of the UST Growling Tigers, with averages of 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two games.

Abando, meanwhile, is the top collegiate player for the 2021-22 season wherein he made history with the Letran Knights. In his first and only season in the NCAA, Abando was named both the Rookie of the Year and the MVP, while leading the Knights to the Season 97 championship. 

He averaged 15.73 points, 6.36 rebounds, 1.73 assists and 1.27 blocks in his lone year with the Knights.

Rounding out the awardees is Ateneo's Kouame, who will be celebrated for his efforts in the 2022-23 athletic season. The naturalized Filipino center was the UAAP MVP in Season 84, and the Finals MVP in Season 85 when the Blue Eagles regained the championship. 

In their three-game finals series against the UP Fighting Maroons, Kouame averaged 17.7 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game.

Also to be honored in the ceremony supported by MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey are the Collegiate Volleyball Players of the Year, the basketball Mythical 5 for the past three collegiate seasons, and the Coaches of the Year.

The Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night is also supported by Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Appliances and Handyman.

ANGELO KOUAME

BASKETBALL

NCAA

RHENZ ABANDO

THIRDY RAVENA

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-Adamson cager Jan Colina's Cavite Hoops tourney back for 2023 season

Ex-Adamson cager Jan Colina's Cavite Hoops tourney back for 2023 season

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Former Adamson Falcons star Jan Colina’s grassroots basketball league is back for its second season.
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar posts triple-double as Pampanga stretches MPBL streak

Baltazar posts triple-double as Pampanga stretches MPBL streak

1 day ago
Powered by Justine Baltazar's triple-double and Archie Concepcion's hot hands, Pampanga dumped Quezon City Gaz N Go, 115-79,...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, Zamboanga, Sarangani post MPBL wins

Batangas, Zamboanga, Sarangani post MPBL wins

2 days ago
Title hopefuls Batangas and Zamboanga kept their drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) with contrasting...
Sports
fbtw
Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

2 days ago
One day after LeBron James sent shockwaves rippling through basketball by revealing he was considering retirement, analysts...
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual rips CEU, Letran KOs AMA

Perpetual rips CEU, Letran KOs AMA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran notched crucial victories against separate...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Super typhoon 'Mawar' tumindi, kumikilos pakanluran sa Philippine Sea

Super typhoon 'Mawar' tumindi, kumikilos pakanluran sa Philippine Sea

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
Bahagyang lumakas pa ang supertyphoon Mawar (international name) bago ang tinatayang pagpasok nito sa Philippine area of responsibility...
Sports
fbtw
'Not nice': 69% ng Pinoy naniniwalang mahirap makahanap ng trabaho ngayon, ayon sa SWS

'Not nice': 69% ng Pinoy naniniwalang mahirap makahanap ng trabaho ngayon, ayon sa SWS

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
Naniniwala ang karamihan ng Pilipinong napakahirap makahanap ng trabaho ngayon pero 50% ang positibong darami ang mga oportunidad...
Sports
fbtw
Motorcycle development group suportado ang insentibo sa electric vehicles

Motorcycle development group suportado ang insentibo sa electric vehicles

6 hours ago
Suportado ng Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) ang pagbibigay ng insentibo para sa electric...
Sports
fbtw
Gobyerno handa sa super typhoon &lsquo;Mawar&rsquo;

Gobyerno handa sa super typhoon ‘Mawar’

By Angie dela Cruz, Malou Escudero | 14 hours ago
Tiniyak ng Malacañang na nakahanda ang gobyerno sa mga posibleng epek­to na idudulot ng Bagyong Mawar sa bans...
Sports
fbtw
Bilang ng jobless Pinoy, bumaba &ndash; SWS

Bilang ng jobless Pinoy, bumaba – SWS

By Angie dela Cruz | 14 hours ago
Bumaba ang bilang ng mga Pilipinong walang trabaho sa unang quarter ng taon.
Sports
fbtw
Walang limit sa motorcycle taxis na papayagang bumiyahe

Walang limit sa motorcycle taxis na papayagang bumiyahe

By Gemma Garcia | 14 hours ago
Hindi maglalagay ng limit ang Philippine Competition Commission sa bilang ng motorcycle taxis na papayagang bumiyahe sa ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with