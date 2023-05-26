Thirdy Ravena, Kouame, Abando to be feted as best college cagersÂ 

Thirdy Ravena, Kouame, Abando to be feted as best college cagers

MANILA, Philippines – Three of the best collegiate players in recent history will be celebrated by the Collegiate Press Corps when it holds its awards night on Monday, May 29, at The Hummingbird Rooftop Bar in Quezon City.

The recognition of Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena and Ange Kouame and Letran's Rhenz Abando as the Collegiate Basketball Player of the Year presented by San Miguel Corporation will highlight the ceremony that is also backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

It is the first time since 2019 that the Collegiate Press Corps — composed of reporters from print and online outfits covering the UAAP and the NCAA — will hold its Awards Night where the best student-athletes will be feted.

Ravena earned top honors for the 2019-20 athletic year, as he capped his glittering Ateneo career by leading the Blue Eagles to a perfect 16-0 campaign in UAAP Season 82. He was named the Finals MVP after leading the way in Ateneo's sweep of the UST Growling Tigers, with averages of 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two games.

Abando, meanwhile, is the top collegiate player for the 2021-22 season wherein he made history with the Letran Knights. In his first and only season in the NCAA, Abando was named both the Rookie of the Year and the MVP, while leading the Knights to the Season 97 championship.

He averaged 15.73 points, 6.36 rebounds, 1.73 assists and 1.27 blocks in his lone year with the Knights.

Rounding out the awardees is Ateneo's Kouame, who will be celebrated for his efforts in the 2022-23 athletic season. The naturalized Filipino center was the UAAP MVP in Season 84, and the Finals MVP in Season 85 when the Blue Eagles regained the championship.

In their three-game finals series against the UP Fighting Maroons, Kouame averaged 17.7 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game.

Also to be honored in the ceremony supported by MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey are the Collegiate Volleyball Players of the Year, the basketball Mythical 5 for the past three collegiate seasons, and the Coaches of the Year.

The Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night is also supported by Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Appliances and Handyman.