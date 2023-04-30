^

Basketball stars set for exhibition match in Quezon

April 30, 2023 | 6:53pm
PBA legend Kenneth Duremdes shakes the hand of Maryhill College PTA president Dr. Marnie Baybayan to signify their readiness to face Quezon's best players in 'Clash of Stars' on May 6 at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

MANILA, Philippines – A constellation of stars composed of Philippine Basketball Association legends and Quezon’s best players will collide in a friendly match this Saturday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Dubbed as “Clash of Stars,” the exhibition duel that starts at 5 p.m. was organized by the Parents-Teachers Association of Maryhill College with the goal of renovating the Pope John XXII Building, supporting the school’s teaching and non-teaching personnel, and raising fund to finance the scholarship grants for deserving students.

Six-time PBA champion and 1998 Most Valuable Player Kenneth Duremdes, Allan Caidic, Marlou Aquino and Noli Locsin headline the cast of stars who are out to challenge the best players of the province.

Also in the roster are former Ginebra superstars Vince Hizon, EJ Feihl, Rodney Santos and Willie Miller together with some special guests who are out to spice up this friendly encounter bankrolled by Quezon Gov. Helen Tan, Quezon Vice Governor Third Alcala, Quezon Rep. Mike Tan, Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala, and Sariaya Mayor Marcelo Gayeta.

Bannering the Quezon players are Third Alcala, Mark Alcala, Gayeta, Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League standouts Topeng Lagrama and Dom Vera, Fr. Raul Macaraig, Fr. Joey Faller, Lucena Philippine National Police Chief PLt. Col. Erickson Roranes, and Pagbilao Municipal Administrator Eng. Ian Palicpic.

Also part of the squad that will be coached by Renato del Mundo are Quezon’s legendary players Aris Mercene, Jojo Perez and Ian Abuel, who will represent Cong. Mike Tan.

Tickets are pegged at Php500 and Php300. 

For inquiries, please contact Dr. Marnie Baybayan at 0915 509 6040, Jhoana Mercene at 0933 825 6749, Yeye Caparros at 0939 656 2530, and Jerson Jolo at 0966 826 7818.

