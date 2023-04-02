^

Sports

Alyssa Valdez named captain of SEA Games squad

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 10:58am
Alyssa Valdez named captain of SEA Games squad
Alyssa Valdez
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Valdez will be the team captain of the Philippine women's indoor volleyball team set to compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced Sunday.

Valdez is joined by her Creamline teammates Jia Morado-De Guzman, Kyla Atienza, Celine Domingo, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, and Michele Gumabao in the squad coached by Jorge De Brito.

Of note, Valdez is coming off of a months-long layoff after a knee injury she suffered last December. She did not see action for the Cool Smashers in the recently concluded Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference, where Creamline was named champion.

She becomes the skipper after former captain Aby Marano of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers announced her retirement from national team duty last month.

Also on the roster are Cignal's Gel Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, PLDT's Kath Arado and Dell Palomata, Choco Mucho's Cherry Nunag and Kat Tolentino, and Cherry Tiggo's Mylene Paat.

Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga, meanwhile, who won gold in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in Subic last December, banner the women's beach volleyball team.

They are joined by Bernadeth Pons and Floremel Rodriguez.

On the men's side, Vince Mangulabnan will skipper the indoor team where he is joined by his fellow AMC-Cotabato players Jau Umandal, Lloyd Josafat, Kim Dayandante, Vince Lorenzo, and Jayvee Sumagaysay.

NU-Archipelago Builders' Rwenzmel Taguibolos and Leo Ordiales, Cignal's Manuel Sumanguid III, Iloilo's Jade Disquitado, and UST's Jay Dela Noche will slo be on tap for new head coach Sergio Veloso.

Bolstering the men's team as well are Fil-Ams Steven Rotter, Cyrus De Guzman, and Mike Vicente.

Ranran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, Jude Garcia, and James Buytrago compose the men's beach volleyball team under the tutelage of Joao Luciano Simao Barbosa.

"These teams are composed of perhaps the most formidable rosters to date with each and everyone of these athletes dedicated and determined to rise to the challenge in Cambodia," PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said.

"With the skills given and dedication to flag and country considered, our coaches put premium on chemistry, on how these players would blend based on the competitions and challenges of the SEA Games," Suzara added.

The Filipinos will hope to medal in the events after falling short of the podium in the indoor competition. Meanwhile, the beach volleyball squads will look to improve on their bronze medal finishes last SEA Games.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto, Hiroshima win 3rd straight; Kiefer's Shiga shocks Yokohama

Sotto, Hiroshima win 3rd straight; Kiefer's Shiga shocks Yokohama

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Sotto, who continues to be in the starting lineup for Hiroshima, finished with 14 points, six boards, two assists, two steals,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas wasting no time for SEA Games

Gilas wasting no time for SEA Games

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas gets the ball rolling for its Southeast Asian Games redemption tour with its initial once-a-week sessions...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women enter FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup quarters

Gilas women enter FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup quarters

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Gilas, which ended the day at 1-1 with a cardiac win over Iran earlier, needed the defending champions to send Iran to 0-2...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons swoop down on Blue Eagles for third straight win

Lady Falcons swoop down on Blue Eagles for third straight win

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
The Lady Falcons repulsed a Blue Eagles side with tough wins in the first and third sets to improve to 7-2 for the season,...
Sports
fbtw

TNT joins Finals party

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
TNT has made it to a fifth Finals appearance in the last eight conferences, including this PBA Governors’ Cup and interim head coach Jojo Lastimosa, filling in for Chot Reyes who’s taken a leave to focus...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Butler inspires Heat victory as Mavs playoff hopes fade

Butler inspires Heat victory as Mavs playoff hopes fade

50 minutes ago
Heat talisman Butler produced a typically dynamic performance to steer Miami to a precious win, leading the scoring from 12-of-16...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese pair tames Southwoods

Japanese pair tames Southwoods

12 hours ago
Shinichi Suzuki and Teruhisa Taguchi came away with 72 aggregate points at Legends as they edged the Justin Tambunting-Eric...
Sports
fbtw

Lakers display playoff form

12 hours ago
Anthony Davis shook off a twisted ankle to score 38 points and help the Los Angeles Lakers rally for a crucial 123-111 NBA victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Suzuki, Taguchi top Southwoods Invitational

Suzuki, Taguchi top Southwoods Invitational

20 hours ago
The Suzuki-Taguchi and Tambunting-Escalona tandems slugged it out scorching conditions for two rounds, matching 82s in Best...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back

Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back

20 hours ago
In overcast and cool conditions, Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes was third ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with