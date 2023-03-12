MPBL opener: Quezon storms back vs Negros; Bataan edges Rizal

Led by Quezon Province Gov. Helen Tan (center) the ceremonial jump ball with the MPBL officials, led by Senator Manny Pacquaio for the formal start of the 5th Season of the league in Lucena City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon Huskers clawed back from a deep hole to stun the Negros Muscovados, 82-80, late Saturday and join the Bataan Risers in the early lead of the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika PIlipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Trailing by as many as 16 points, 14-30, and 10 points, 64-74, in the last quarter, the Huskers dropped a 10-point salvo to seize the lead at 79-78 and frustrate the Muscovados, who controlled the game for nearly 32 minutes.

Jeric Teng presided over the Huskers’ rally with eight points in the last 10 minutes, including a drive in their finishing kick that also saw Mark Pangilinan and RJ Minerva knock in a triple each and Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala score on a fast break.

The 26-year-old Alcala shared the limelight as he also drilled in two triples, the last pushing Quezon ahead, 46-44, in just 12 minutes and 51 seconds of play.

Thomas Torres also sparkled for Quezon coach Eric Gonzales with 12 points, including the game’s final basket, 81-80, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Pangilinan chipped in 11 points and Minerva 10 for the Huskers co-owned by Rep. Keith Micah Tan and San Andres Mayor Ralph Edward Lim.

Quezon City Gov. Helen Tan lauded the Huskers for their gallant effort as well as the hometown crowd for not giving up on their team even when they fell behind anew at 69-78 midway of the fourth quarter.

Also ecstatic with the Huskers’ bright debut in the country’s biggest cage league, were team manager Atty. Donn Kapunan, consultant Patrick Gregorio and assistant team manager Magnum Membrere.

“I’m glad the boys were able to shake off opening day jitters,” said Gonzales. “We’re still working on our physical conditioning, that’s why I am forced to use long rotations.”

The Muscovados got 18 points from Jonathan Gantalao, including 10 in the fourth quarter, 13 points and eight rebounds from Jason Melano, 12 points from Richard Albo and 11 points and nine rebounds from Edrian Lao.

Missing the services of 6-foot-7 Will Gozum, who’s still finishing a playing commitment, and 6-8 Ken Holmqvist, who’s nursing a shoulder injury, the Huskers got outrebounded, 47-36, by the Muscovados, owned by John Gilbor.

Bataan, drawing the points from top gunner James Castro and prized acquisition Yves Sazon, subdued the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers, 81-70, in the opener.

Castro, who joined the MPBL 1,000 point-club in the game, wound up with 20 points, followed by Sazon with 12 as the Camaya Coast-backed Risers pulled away, 62-46, midway of the last quarter.

Rizal got 23 points from former NCAA Junior MVP Troy Mallillin and 11 points from King Rodney Fuentes.

MPBL founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao graced the inaugural ceremonies of the 5th Season declared open by Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

The MPBL goes to the Star Arena in Baliuag, Bulacan on Monday with a triple-header pitting Quezon City against Bicol at 4 p.m., Nueva Ecija against Laguna at 6 p.m., and Sarangani against Bulacan at 8 p.m.

The scores:

Quezon (82) – Teng 14, Torres 12, Pangilinan 11, Minerva 10, Sandagon 9, Alcala 8, Lagrama 6, Catapusan 3, Casino 3, Beltran 2, Pascual 2, Gravera 2.

(Negros (80) – Gentalao 18, Melano 13, Albo 12, Lao 11, Bartolo 7, Cuyos 6, Maloles 6, Santillan 4, Javelona 3.

Quarterscores: 12-22; 33-39; 59-60; 82-80