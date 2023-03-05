^

Meralco jolts Phoenix to stay in hunt for playoff bonus

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 7:44pm
KJ McDaniels
PBA media bureau

Games Wednesday
(Ynares Sports Center, Antipolo)

3 p.m. – Blackwater vs Magnolia
5:45 p.m. – Ginebra vs Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco zapped Phoenix Super LPG, 92-86, and stayed in the wild rumble for a top-four finish in the PBA Governors’ Cup Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

KJ McDaniels flaunted an all-around game of 19 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, four steals and five blocks as the Bolts finished their elimination campaign at 7-4 for a fighting chance in the top four, which will be rewarded with a  twice-to-beat incentives in the quarterfinals.

Aaron Black (18), Chris Banchero (13) and Cliff Hodge (12) were also instrumental in Meralco’s big win albeit its destiny relies on the hands of NLEX currently at No. 4 with a 6-3 record.

NLEX has to lose in its last assignment against second-running San Miguel (7-2), next Wednesday for Meralco to snatch the last and fourth bonus owing to a 114-98 win last month in case of a tie.

“Our focus this game was not to let this opportunity go by. We wanted to get this win tonight to give ourselves a chance, one for the Top 4 and two to avoid the top teams going to the next round. We accomplished that,” said coach Norman Black.

“But we still have to wait and see what happens with San Miguel and NLEX as NLEX still controls its own fate.”

Meralco played without gunner Allein Maliksi, who’s out due to a one-game suspension after a flagrant foul penalty two infraction on Converge’s Barkley Eboña, but still had enough firepower to subdue Phoenix.

Barely ahead early in the payoff period, 76-72, the Bolts banked on the troika of McDaniels, Black and Banchero in unloading a 14-3 rally to take control at 90-75 in the last four minutes.

That served as the telling tale in the airtight duel that saw Meralco even trailing 47-49 at the break.

Du’vaugn Maxwell (29), Encho Serrano (20) and Jason Perkins (13) had foiled efforts in the crucial loss of the Fuel Masters that denied them an outright entry to the quarterfinals with a 4-7 slate.

A win by Phoenix could have completed the eight-team playoff cast but instead kept a window open for ninth-running Northport (3-7), which needs to beat No. 1 TNT next Wednesday to force a playoff for the last ticket in the quarters.

The Scores:

Meralco 92 – McDaniels 19, Black 18, Banchero 13, Hodge 12, Quinto 9, Newsome 8, Almazan 7, Caram 3, Pasaol 3, Jose 0.

Phoenix 86 – Maxwell 29, Serrano 20, Perkins 13, Tio 7, Jazul 6, Camacho 3, Muyang 2, Manganti 2, Mocon 2, Garcia 2, Lalata 0, Alejandro 0.

Quarterscores: 23-22, 47-49, 73-68, 92-86.












