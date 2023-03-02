^

Sports

Angels rebound at expense of Cargo Movers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 8:38pm
Angels rebound at expense of Cargo Movers
MJ Phillips
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels are back in the win column in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after sweeping the F2 Cargo Movers, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The Angels staged a huge comeback in the opening set after finishing the opening set on a 9-3 run after trailing by four midway through the canto, 16-20.

"I’m proud of the team. I thank the team for doing it. I just said they are capable of doing it and they believed in themselves, so they got it. I’m happy and I’m proud of these Angels." said head coach Oliver Almadro.

Petro Gazz' comeback looked to dishearten the Cargo Movers who sputtered in the second set. Buoyed by stars MJ Phillips, Grethcel Soltones, and Jonah Sabate, Petro Gazz moved into high gear.

In a lopsided set, the pushed the Cargo Movers against the wall, 25-13.

By the third set, F2 looked to get themselves back in the game as they led frequently in a tight-knit affair.

They were also poised to extend the match when they took the 23-22 lead off of a Kim Fajardo ace.

But Soltones scored on back-to-back points to help Petro Gazz clinch match point.

Player of the Game Phillips then shut the door on Elaine Kasilag at the net to decide the match.

Phillips finished with 13 points off of nine attacks, two blocks, and two aces.

Sabete also had 13 markers in the victory, and added eight excellent receptions.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Soltones chipped in 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

For F2, Kim Dy was the only player in double-digit scoring with 14 points.

The Angels will have a short turnaround as they play on Saturday against the listless Army Black Mamba. The Angels hold a 3-2 slate.

F2, meanwhile, will try to bounce back against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. The Cargo Movers fell to a 4-2 record.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Danny Ildefonso leaves retirement to play for Converge FiberXers

Danny Ildefonso leaves retirement to play for Converge FiberXers

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Danny Ildefonso is making a return to the PBA as a player for the first time since 2015, after he was activated by the Converge...
Sports
fbtw

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Chot rues no call

Chot rues no call

By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes isn’t crying over spilled milk but couldn’t help wondering what if the referees called...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Victoria was picked third overall by Swift in 1994 and won Rookie of the Year honors.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thousands compete as 7-Eleven Trail Series returns after three-year hiatus

Thousands compete as 7-Eleven Trail Series returns after three-year hiatus

By Luisa Morales | 59 minutes ago
Over 2,400 cyclists ushered in the race's return since the pandemic began and rode on the challenging 40km single-loop course...
Sports
fbtw
EASL: Beermen absorb blowout loss at hands of Ryukyu as Tamayo makes quiet debut

EASL: Beermen absorb blowout loss at hands of Ryukyu as Tamayo makes quiet debut

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After June Mar Fajardo exited the game early due to an injury, the Japanese team built their lead early as they held a 21-point...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers deny Flying Titans comeback to stay in PVL semis hunt

HD Spikers deny Flying Titans comeback to stay in PVL semis hunt

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The HD Spikers, who were 1-4 heading into the game, needed the victory to keep themselves in the semifinals race.
Sports
fbtw
Winless campaign at Pinatar Cup an 'eye opener' for World Cup-bound Filipinas

Winless campaign at Pinatar Cup an 'eye opener' for World Cup-bound Filipinas

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In what was a warm-up event for the Filipinas in anticipation for their maiden stint in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup later...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto raring to make B. League debut against pal Carl Tamayo

Kai Sotto raring to make B. League debut against pal Carl Tamayo

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Sotto, who takes his talents to the Land of the Rising Sun after two years in the Australian NBL, will be seeing a familiar...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with