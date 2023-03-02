Angels rebound at expense of Cargo Movers

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels are back in the win column in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after sweeping the F2 Cargo Movers, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The Angels staged a huge comeback in the opening set after finishing the opening set on a 9-3 run after trailing by four midway through the canto, 16-20.

"I’m proud of the team. I thank the team for doing it. I just said they are capable of doing it and they believed in themselves, so they got it. I’m happy and I’m proud of these Angels." said head coach Oliver Almadro.

Petro Gazz' comeback looked to dishearten the Cargo Movers who sputtered in the second set. Buoyed by stars MJ Phillips, Grethcel Soltones, and Jonah Sabate, Petro Gazz moved into high gear.

In a lopsided set, the pushed the Cargo Movers against the wall, 25-13.

By the third set, F2 looked to get themselves back in the game as they led frequently in a tight-knit affair.

They were also poised to extend the match when they took the 23-22 lead off of a Kim Fajardo ace.

But Soltones scored on back-to-back points to help Petro Gazz clinch match point.

Player of the Game Phillips then shut the door on Elaine Kasilag at the net to decide the match.

Phillips finished with 13 points off of nine attacks, two blocks, and two aces.

Sabete also had 13 markers in the victory, and added eight excellent receptions.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Soltones chipped in 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

For F2, Kim Dy was the only player in double-digit scoring with 14 points.

The Angels will have a short turnaround as they play on Saturday against the listless Army Black Mamba. The Angels hold a 3-2 slate.

F2, meanwhile, will try to bounce back against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. The Cargo Movers fell to a 4-2 record.