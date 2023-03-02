^

HD Spikers deny Flying Titans comeback to stay in PVL semis hunt

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 6:53pm
Rachel Anne Daquis
MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers pumped life back into their bid for a spot in the semifinal round in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference as they repulsed the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-14, 25-11, 19-25, 17-25, 15-11, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The HD Spikers, who were 1-4 heading into the game, needed the victory to keep themselves in the semifinals race.

They looked poised to make quick work of Choco Mucho when they took the first two sets in dominant fashion, with Rachel Anne Daquis and Ces Molina leading their efforts.

But the Flying Titans weren't about to go down without a fight as Isa Molde returned from an injury scare in the first set come the third canto to boost Choco Mucho's efforts.

With Molde, Kat Tolentino, and the returning Des Cheng pacing a comeback, Choco Mucho rebounded from their slow start.

In the fourth set, Cheng fired off nine points to force the fifth set decider, 25-17.

The HD Spikers regained their bearings just in time in the endgame when they pulled away with a 13-9 lead off of a Glaudine Troncoso cross court hit.

Though Choco Mucho scored back-to-back points to get within two points late, player of the game Daquis churned out two straight points to clinch the match.

Daquis outbattled Deanna Wong in a joust to convert on the match point, 15-11.

"We know talaga na magiging ano talaga, matindi yung labanan. Kasi alam namin kung paano rin gumawa yung team ng Choco Mucho, and then syempre yung coaching staff nila. Kilala rin namin kung paano rin sila dumiskarte and sa training so, yeah," said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos. 

"Ang good thing is sobrang happy ako and proud sa team namin dahil sobrang ganda nung ginalaw and naka-survive kami and na-maintain namin yung good attitude sa loob."

Daquis finished with 17 points built off of 14 attacks and three blocks. She also finished with a double-double with 10 excellent digs.

Molina likewise had 17 points while Roselyn Doria and Troncoso added 15 markers each as well. Riri Meneses chipped in 10 points.

For the Flying Titans, Molde and Cheng were the bright spots with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Cignal face off against the streaking PLDT High Speed Hitters next on Saturday, March 11, at the FilOil EcoOil Center.

Choco Mucho, for their part, will attempt to bounce back against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Thursday, March 9.

VOLLEYBALL
