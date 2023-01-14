Brownlee naturalization generates excitement

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Brownlee becoming a Filipino has generated excitement among basketball leaders and fans, who expect the well-loved Barangay Ginebra import to significantly help Gilas Pilipinas moving forward.

“Grateful and hopeful,” Gilas program director and head coach Chot Reyes said after Brownlee’s naturalization was finalized Thursday night with the signing of Republic Act 11937 by President Marcos.

As a newly-minted Pinoy, Brownlee will soon be able to suit up for Gilas as a naturalized player.

He joins Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson and Ivorian-born Ange Kouame in the expanded pool of reinforcements ready to be tapped for numerous competitions, not just FIBA but multi-sport meets like the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games.

“It’s good for Philippine basketball,” said sports patron and 1-Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero, one of the principal authors of House Bill 6224, which became the basis for the law.

“You are now a Filipino. We hope that you will be a good citizen and an excellent example for our people,” Speaker Martin Romualdez said in congratulating “kabayan” JB. “Lead the Gilas team to victory.”

Brownlee may make his Gilas debut next month in the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

“With Brownlee as part of Gilas, we will be able to maintain the momentum going into the sixth window,” said Senator and SBP chairman Sonny Angara, who authored one of the Brownlee naturalization bills at the Senate.

“Things are definitely looking up for Philippine basketball and with the right amount of support, our resurgence in the world hoops stage could definitely become a reality sooner than later,” he added. – Sheila Crisostomo