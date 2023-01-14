^

Sports

Brownlee naturalization generates excitement

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
January 14, 2023 | 12:00am
Brownlee naturalization generates excitement
Justin Brownlee
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Brownlee becoming a Filipino has generated excitement among basketball leaders and fans, who expect the well-loved Barangay Ginebra import to significantly help Gilas Pilipinas moving forward.

“Grateful and hopeful,” Gilas program director and head coach Chot Reyes said after Brownlee’s naturalization was finalized Thursday night with the signing of Republic Act 11937 by President Marcos.

As a newly-minted Pinoy, Brownlee will soon be able to suit up for Gilas as a naturalized player.

He joins Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson and Ivorian-born Ange Kouame in the expanded pool of reinforcements ready to be tapped for numerous competitions, not just FIBA but multi-sport meets like the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games.

“It’s good for Philippine basketball,” said sports patron and 1-Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero, one of the principal authors of House Bill 6224, which became the basis for the law.

“You are now a Filipino. We hope that you will be a good citizen and an excellent example for our people,” Speaker Martin Romualdez said in congratulating “kabayan” JB. “Lead the Gilas team to victory.”

Brownlee may make his Gilas debut next month in the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

“With Brownlee as part of Gilas, we will be able to maintain the momentum going into the sixth window,” said Senator and SBP chairman Sonny Angara, who authored one of the Brownlee naturalization bills at the Senate.

“Things are definitely looking up for Philippine basketball and with the right amount of support, our resurgence in the world hoops stage could definitely become a reality sooner than later,” he added. – Sheila Crisostomo

JUSTIN BROWNLEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
F2 taps new coach Regine Diego, Myla Pablo

F2 taps new coach Regine Diego, Myla Pablo

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
F2 Logistics made a historic acquisition of Regine Diego as its new coach and power-hitter Myla Pablo in its quest for glory...
Sports
fbtw
Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7

Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Powell, who made key baskets to keep his team afloat late in the game when Ginebra threatened to pull away, hit crucial free...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo fancied to rule all SEA Games gymnastics events in Cambodia

Yulo fancied to rule all SEA Games gymnastics events in Cambodia

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
World champion gymnast Caloy Yulo is a favorite to sweep all seven events in the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games slated May...
Sports
fbtw

Yulo vies in Cambodia for love of sport

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
World champion gymnast Caloy Yulo is a favorite to sweep all seven events in the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games slated May 5 to 17.
Sports
fbtw

Beyer back for Game 7

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
East Asia Super League CEO Matt Beyer flew in from Hong Kong at noon, hours before the start of Game 6 in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Wednesday and joined the crowd...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blacklist Rivalry debuts in DPC with reverse sweep vs Bleed Esports

Blacklist Rivalry debuts in DPC with reverse sweep vs Bleed Esports

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
Tier One Entertainment's Dota2 team Blacklist Rivalry survived a scare after reverse-sweeping Singapore's Bleed Esports, 2-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International enters M4 upper bracket semis

Blacklist International enters M4 upper bracket semis

By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
Defending world champion Blacklist International barged into the upper bracket semifinals of the M4 World Champions after...
Sports
fbtw
ECHO rules M4 group stage, secures upper bracket bonus

ECHO rules M4 group stage, secures upper bracket bonus

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
ECHO Philippines secured the top spot in Group C of the M4 World Championship after a dominating 3-0 run in the group st...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International enters M4 upper bracket after thrilling tie break

Blacklist International enters M4 upper bracket after thrilling tie break

By Michelle Lojo | 9 days ago
Blacklist International secured a twice-to-beat advantage after finishing second in the M4 World Championship group stages...
Sports
fbtw
ECHO triumphs over former coach in bittersweet win on world stage

ECHO triumphs over former coach in bittersweet win on world stage

By Michelle Lojo | 10 days ago
ECHO Philippines opened its M4 World Championship campaign at Jakarta, Indonesia with a win over hometown powerhouse RRQ Hoshi,...
Sports
fbtw
War-themed video game fuels wave of misinformation

War-themed video game fuels wave of misinformation

11 days ago
Footage from the war-themed Arma 3 video game, often marked "live" or "breaking news" to make it appear genuine, has been...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with