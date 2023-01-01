Twin world cups highlight Philippine sports campaign in 2023

Gilas Pilipinas and the Philippine women's national football team will be competing in World Cups this year, highlighting a busy campaign for Philippines sports

MANILA, Philippines — Two world cups are set to spice up Philippine sports in 2023, with Gilas Pilipinas and the Philippine women's national football team stepping on the international stage in their respective sports.

Coming off of contrasting campaigns last year, both national teams will be looking to come out with successful stints in basketball and football's most elite competitions.

The Filipinas will be on deck first in a historic appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup set in Australia and New Zealand.

Already deep in preparation after clinching a spot in the tournament early last year, the team will attempt to stamp their presence under the tutelage of Australian head coach Alen Stajcic.

The Filipinas saw a historic year in 2022, highlighted by their qualification to the World Cup, and their first-ever title in the AFF Women's Championship in July — which the Philippines hosted in Manila.

Headed by stalwarts like Sarina Bolden, Quinley Quezada, Olivia McDaniel, Katrina Guillou, Camille Rodriguez, Hali Long, Inna Palacios, Sara Eggesvik, among others, the Filipinas came out with their best performances in program history.

In the 31st Southeast Asian Games, they also notched their first podium finish in decades after clinching the bronze medal.

They also staged multiple training camps and played international friendlies with quality teams across the world.

This 2023, they kickstart their preparations for the World Cup with a stint in the Pinatar Cup 2023 in Spain next month.

The Filipinas are grouped with co-hosts New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland in Group A. They play their first match on July 21 against the Swiss at Dunedin.

Meanwhile, a struggling Gilas Pilipinas side will attempt to delight home fans in the 2023 FIBA World Cup as the country co-hosts the event with Japan and Indonesia.

A see-saw performance in 2022 which also saw the country's long-standing streak of SEA Games gold medals snapped ushers in the Philippines' hosting.

But with Fil-Am NBA guard Jordan Clarkson expected to see action with Gilas Pilipinas, along with enough preparation for the Nationals heading into the tournament, the Philippines will attempt to build on their previous appearance in the tiff.

In the 2019 edition of the competition, the Philippines went winless in five games in a sorry campaign for the country.

The Philippines will know who their opponents are for the competition slated to open on August 25 when the draw commences in Manila on April 29.

The Filipino cagers are looking to soothe a Philippine hoops community whose frustration has been growing in recent years due to sub-par showings in various competitions.

Apart from the SEA Games, the Philippines also had a mixed bag of results in the windows of the World Cup qualifiers.

In February, Gilas has a chance to steady the ship in the final window of qualifiers as they play against Lebanon and Jordan on home ground.

The Philippine Arena in Bulacan hosts the games in preparation for the World Cup hosting. The knockout stages of the tournament is set to happen in the country — including the semifinals and finals.

Though the world cups take the cake in highlighting the year, Philippine athletes will also be seeing action in two multi-sport events.

Both the SEA Games and Asian Games are slated to take place in 2023. Cambodia hosts the 32nd SEA Games in May while China hosts the Asian Games by September.

Local leagues will also continue to return to their normal operations after the COVID-19 pandemic with tiffs like the PBA, PVL, UAAP, NCAA, and the likes, looking to build on their returns in the past year.

Safe to say that after a momentary lull because of the health crisis, sports is finally working its way back to the old times with a busy 2023.