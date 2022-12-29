Clarin appointed chairman of Games and Amusements Board

In this photo released by the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, mew Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chairman Richard Clarin (right) takes his oath before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

MANILA, Philippines – President Bongbong Marcos on Thursday named Richard Santos Clarin as chairman of the Games and Amusements Board, the agency that controls professional sports in the country.

Clarin will take over the post vacated by Abraham “Baham” Mitra.

It came just a day after the Palace appointed Richard Bachmann as new chair of the Philippine Sports Commission, GAB’s amateur sports counterpart.

Bachmann succeeded Noli Eala, who occupied the position for four months.

Also getting assignments from the Chief Executive were Edward Hayco and Walter Torres as PSC commissioners.

Bachmann, Hayco and Torres joined Olivia “Bong” Coo, who was appointed in the middle of the year.

One more position for commissioner remained vacant but there were reports it too will be filled anytime soon.

If it does, the country’s sports programs will finally receive its much-needed restart.