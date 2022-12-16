^

Jordan Brand expands 'Wings Scholars Program' to Philippines, grants Ateneo scholarships to six students

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 1:45pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Jordan Brand has expanded its Wings Scholars Program to the Philippines, as they aim to provide education opportunities for youth who need it most across the globe.

The first country in Southeast Asia to experience the program, six high school graduates will receive full-board scholarships to Ateneo de Manila University to pursue the course of their choice.

Jordan Brand, who outfits Ateneo's basketball teams, partnered with Bahay Tuluyan as each of the scholars will receive skills training, career guidance, and mentorship throughout their four-year tenure at the university.

Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president, linked the enthusiasm of the brand to bring the program to the Philippines to the country's love for basketball.

"Showing up for basketball culture is core to our purpose at Jordan Brand," says Williams. 

"And when you think about the community in Manila who shows so much love for the game, it only makes sense that we would bring Jordan Wings to them, to extend this spirit of excellence."

Kiefer Ravena, Ateneo alumni and Jordan Brand's first Filipino athlete, shared his thoughts on the program.

"Ateneo de Manila University instills in its students a spirit of excellence through education and a commitment to give back to the community – a value which now connects the six scholars with the Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program’s own purpose," said Ravena.

"With the power of these two organizations behind them, the path for these scholars is bright and I wish them every success in their future," he added.

Some of the Wings Scholars are also sports-minded in nature and aim to pursue careers in the realm of sports.

Jürgen San Agustin from Ateneo de Zamboanga will pursue a BS in Management Information Systems, specializing in analytics. He desires to be an NBA analyst one day while Lean Villar, a volleyball enthusiast, wants to become a clinical psychologist to promote mental health and well-being and will major in psychology. 

Adrian De Guzman, who will take up B.S. Computer Science, is a badminton athlete.

Rounding up the first batch of Wing Scholars, set to graduate in 2026, are Czarina Leviste (BA Health Sciences), Harriet De Leon (Political Science) and Coleen Reyes (Applied Mathematics).

