Gozum powers Blazers past Cards

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2022 | 12:00am
Gozum powers Blazers past Cards
Will Gozum delivers an MVP performance to power Benilde over Mapua. —
Businessworld / NCAA / SYNERGY-GMA

MANILA, Philippines — If there’s a will, there’s a way.

For the St. Benilde Blazers, there’s Will Gozum.

Delivering an MVP performance, the agile and bull strong Gozum powered CSB to a come-from-behind 85-72 victory over an imploding Mapua yesterday to fortify its hold of the lead in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The former NCAA high school MVP dropped a career-high 25 points on an efficient eight-of-15 shooting from the field and a pristine nine of nine clip from the foul line while also getting eight rebounds, three assists and a block.

Gozum himself willed the Blazers back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter and into their eighth win in 10 outings.

Lyceum overcame Emilio Aguinaldo College, 79-73, later.

“Will played great and that’s the way he has to play every game if we want to win anything this season,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu following the win that erased the stigma of an 80-75 defeat to Emilio Aguinaldo College Sunday.

Mapua fell to 2-9.

And that was because Gozum found a way.

It was another sob story for the Cardinals, who appeared on their way to claim their third straight win after gaining a double-digit edge and momentum in the third canto.

But they fell to 2-9 instead and closer to elimination after blowing their golden chance again.

