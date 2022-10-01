Mayweather open to building boxing academy in Philippines with Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines — After enjoying much success in his career, sports icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is looking to give back to the future stars of the boxing ring.

During his trip to the Philippines, Mayweather shared the possibility of building his own boxing academy in the near future.

"Well, we are working on that right now in Africa. So we're working on a Floyd Mayweather Boxing Academy in one of the continents in the world which is Africa. We're speaking to a few different people." Mayweather said during the press conference of his partnership with streaming service AQ Prime last Thursday.

"This idea was brought to me a while back and I put everything on hold but now I think we're gonna make it happen eventually," he added.

Mayweather, 45, also said he was willing to extend this idea to the Philippines — where he has thought about investing money in during the coming years.

Having visited the country more than once, the undefeated boxing champion said there was willingness on his part to have more projects in the country along with his former rival Manny Pacquiao.

"I thought about that today, riding around my team. I spoke to a very very close friend... Before I came to the Philippines, I never knew really how the country was, you never know how nothing is until you fly there," said Mayweather.

"So if I'm able to someday come here and build something, even a boxing academy, me and Manny Pacquiao able to work together, help young fighters in the Philippines, build a boxing academy, why not?" he concluded.

Mayweather headed to Boracay Island over the weekend after winning his exhibition match in Japan last week. In November, the 45-year-old is set to fight in another exhibition in Dubai.