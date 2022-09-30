'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back in the country for a short business trip, working with Frontrow Philippines.

But that doesn't mean that the 45-year-old boxer, who is fresh from a second-round KO win of MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition match in Japan last weekend, hasn't added pleasure into the mix.

Expected to head to Boracay for the weekend, Mayweather gushed over the Philippines in what he believes will be a regular destination for his trips.

"We are back again in this great country. So many great people, a beautiful place, humble, respectful [people]," Mayweather said in his opening speech at the AQ Prime x Floyd Mayweather press conference in Okada Manila on Thursday.

"The Filipino culture is unreal," he added.

Having gone to business ventures and with a little gambling and shopping done on the side, Mayweather is already raring to return to the country, even as his current trip has yet to wrap up.

"I'll be back. I'm just happy to be here again and I'll be back to always show love," said Mayweather.

"You guys have embraced me with open arms, so I just really wanna say thank you to the whole country of the Philippines," he concluded.

Mayweather's latest project in the country sees him as an ambassador for local streaming service AQ Prime, which was launched back in August.

The partnership opens up the possibility of Mayweather's reported docuseries on his life, which is set for release in 2023, to be made available on the platform.

AQ Prime features both local and international movie and TV show offerings from various genres. Awards shows and sporting events are also on the table to be streamed via the new app.