^

Sports

'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back in the country for a short business trip, working with Frontrow Philippines.

But that doesn't mean that the 45-year-old boxer, who is fresh from a second-round KO win of MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition match in Japan last weekend, hasn't added pleasure into the mix.

Expected to head to Boracay for the weekend, Mayweather gushed over the Philippines in what he believes will be a regular destination for his trips.

"We are back again in this great country. So many great people, a beautiful place, humble, respectful [people]," Mayweather said in his opening speech at the AQ Prime x Floyd Mayweather press conference in Okada Manila on Thursday.

"The Filipino culture is unreal," he added.

Having gone to business ventures and with a little gambling and shopping done on the side, Mayweather is already raring to return to the country, even as his current trip has yet to wrap up.

"I'll be back. I'm just happy to be here again and I'll be back to always show love," said Mayweather.

"You guys have embraced me with open arms, so I just really wanna say thank you to the whole country of the Philippines," he concluded.

Mayweather's latest project in the country sees him as an ambassador for local streaming service AQ Prime, which was launched back in August.

The partnership opens up the possibility of Mayweather's reported docuseries on his life, which is set for release in 2023, to be made available on the platform.

AQ Prime features both local and international movie and TV show offerings from various genres. Awards shows and sporting events are also on the table to be streamed via the new app.

BOXING

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

USA storms into semis showdown vs Canada

11 hours ago
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points and 14 rebounds as an all-conquering United States closed in on an 11th title after setting up a women’s basketball World Cup semifinal against Canada...
Sports
fbtw

UAAP ready to roll

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the UAAP men’s basketball 85th season which rolls out with a doubleheader at the MOA Arena tomorrow.
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite taking the match opener with a 6-2 victory over the World No. 163 netter, Eala lost steam in what could've been the...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu, Manila Chooks face daunting task

Cebu, Manila Chooks face daunting task

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
After making the quarterfinals in the recent Manila leg, local 3x3 bets are determined to go all the way this time with an...
Sports
fbtw
Trailblazer Thirdy thrilled to see 'Filipino brothers' playing in Japan B. League

Trailblazer Thirdy thrilled to see 'Filipino brothers' playing in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena was the first, but he was certainly not the last.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

5 minutes ago
Johnny Arcilla came away with a couple of breaks to shatter doubles partner Ronard Joven, 6-4, 6-4, in the finals and get...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena credits student-athlete life in UST for successful pro career

Obiena credits student-athlete life in UST for successful pro career

By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
From the time he decided to leave the Tigers' den in Espana, Obiena has made a name for himself in the world of athletics....
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Caloocan shocks Batangas; Bacolod, San Juan win

MPBL: Caloocan shocks Batangas; Bacolod, San Juan win

34 minutes ago
Caloocan Victory Liner caught Batangas City Embassy Chill napping in the fourth quarter and posted an 86-81 stunner in the...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals go for kill vs HD Spikers

Nationals go for kill vs HD Spikers

50 minutes ago
National University-Sta. Elena knows full well the need to win again and avoid going through a stretch where its strength...
Sports
fbtw
Former URCC veteran Yan Xiaoyan takes the spotlight in UFC Fight Night

Former URCC veteran Yan Xiaoyan takes the spotlight in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
On media day for the Ultimate Fighting Championship Thursday, Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Yan Xiaoyan prefaced her...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with