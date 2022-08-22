^

Lebanon-bound 13-man Gilas roster known

August 22, 2022 | 12:28pm
Lebanon-bound 13-man Gilas roster known
Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas on Monday bared the 13-man lineup of Gilas Pilipinas that will head to Beirut, Lebanon for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz banners the roster, which will also feature international phenom Kai Sotto. PBA players Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra, Chris Newsome of Meralco, NLEX’s Calvin Oftana, NorthPort forward Jamie Malonzo and free agent Roosevelt Adams are also part of the lineup.

Japan B. League campaigners Ray Parks, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, and amateur standout Carl Tamayo complete the squad.

Gilas will take on Lebanon in Beirut on August 25 and Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 29. 

The Nationals leave for Beirut Tuesday midnight.
 

 

FIBA ASIA

GILAS

JORDAN CLARKSON

KAI SOTTO
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
