Wesley So raring to defend World Fischer-Random chess crown

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine-born Wesley So of the United States will defend his World Fischer-Random title slated from October 25-30 in Reykjavik, Iceland after years of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old So crushed Magnus Carlsen, the world champion in classical chess, 13.5-2.5, in the first edition of the International Chess Federation (FIDE)-sanctioned chess variant — which was invented by the late former world chess king Robert James Fischer — in Oslo, Norway three years ago.

"I am so excited to be competing in Fisher Random again! And in Iceland! It couldn't be more special than to compete in that particular place, defending my title against the best players in the world. To play in Reykjavik, 50 years after the match between Fischer and Spassky, gives it a historical perspective that cannot be matched," said So in a story at FIDE.com.

So will be seeded outright in the finals alongside Carlsen and host Iceland’s top Grandmaster Hjorvar Steinn Gretarsson and a wild card entry from the FIDE president, Arkady Dvorkovich.

Four more woodpushers, two each from chess.com and lichess.org, would then join four direct entries in the tournament staking a total cash pot worth $400,000 (P22.3 million with $150,000 (P8.3 million) going to the champion.

And there is hope So will reign supreme again.

The finale will consist of a two-group stage followed by the knockout semifinals and final.

The time control will be 25 minutes per player for the first 30 moves, after which each player will receive additional five minutes on the clock and an increment of five seconds per move.