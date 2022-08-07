^

Sports

Obiena finishes third in Poland Diamond League

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 7, 2022 | 12:54pm
Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines reacts during the Men's Pole Vault final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena finished in the Top 3 in his first competition after winning bronze in the World Athletics Championships with a third place finish in the Wanda Diamond League in Silesia, Poland on Saturday.

Obiena cleared 5.73m in two tries to finish behind world record holder Mondo Duplantis and Sondre Guttormsen of Norway who placed first and second, respectively.

Guttormsen needed only one attempt to jump 5.73m, thus edging Obiena for second place. Both failed thrice at 5.83m.

Duplantis, who easily cleared 5.83m in once attempt, set a new meet record by clearing 6.10m in three tries.

Worlds silver medalist Christopher Nilsen fell off the meet early as he failed thrice to clear 5.63m. The American also needed all three tries to successfully jump 5.53m — a far cry from his personal best of 6.00m.

Obiena's pal and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Thiago Braz, meanwhile, could not clear the starting height of 5.53m.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) recently announced that they are looking to reinstate Obiena to the national team after the resolution of alleged embezzlement of funds.

The Commission on Audit has cleared Obiena.

The 26-year-old is the current Asian record holder with a personal best of 5.94m which he achieved in Worlds last month in Eugene, Oregon.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
