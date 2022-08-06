^

Obiena set to be reinstated to national team

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 6, 2022 | 9:36am
Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines reacts after competing in the Men's Pole Vault Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena will be reinstated to the Philippine national team.

After his previous brouhaha with Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), the NSA, along with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), are now working to get him back on the roster.

New PATAFA President Agapito Capistrano told the PSC that PATAFA is reinstating Obiena after "considering the victories and records he has set in recent competitions".

Obiena recently won the Philippines' first-ever medal in the World Athletics Championships after copping bronze in the men's pole vault event.

PATAFA also said that they are endorsing the 26-year-old to receive his allowances.

PSC Officer-in-charge Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr. said he has already instructed those concerned to act with PATAFA to reinstate Obiena.

"I see no problem with the endorsement, EJ deserves to be back in the team." he said.

The PSC will be checking the NSA quota and team ceilings while also doing the necessary paperwork for Obiena to get back to teh team.

Per PATAFA, Obiena's reinstatement will "further motivate" Obiena in his upcoming competitions.

Obiena was unceremoniously dropped from the national team roster following allegations of mishandling of funds given to him by PATAFA while former chief Phillip Juico was still in his post.

The Commission on Audit has since cleared Obiena of the allegations. Juico has also stepped down from his position as PATAFA head.

