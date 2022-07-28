Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

MANILA, Philippines – Northern Division top seed Pasig King Pirates bucked the absence of GM Mark Paragua, who is with the Philippine team to the 44th Chess Olympiad in India, to blast the Rizal Batch Towers, 19-2, and advance to the semifinals of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup.

Also advancing to the Final Four of the North were the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, San Juan Predators and Laguna Heroes.

So focused were the King Pirates that they overwhelmed the Batch Towers, 6-1 in blitz and 13-1 for rapid chess.

Caloocan found a stiff challenge from Quezon City in blitz as the Simba’s Tribe stayed within striking distance, 4-3. However, in rapid chess, the LoadManna Knights throttled them, 10-4, for a total of 14-7, with six Pasig players scoring points with four going for the maximum two.

IM Chito Garma and NM Emmanuel Emperado claimed all three points from their respective boards to pace Pasig, which was playing without IM Paulo Bersamina who is also with the Nationals at the Chess Olympiad.

Another team missing a key player owing to national team duty was the San Juan Predators, who had to undergo a nervy blitz play as dangerous Cagayan tied them up, 3.5 all.

Come rapid chess, IM Ricky de Guzman and the homegrown cadre of Arden and Archie Reyes and Narciso Gumila won all their matches for a huge 9-5 win and an overall 12.5-8.5.

Laguna avoided the upset axe swung by the Manila Indios Bravos. They handled Manila in blitz, 5-2, then took a close encounter in rapid chess, 8-6, for a 13-8 triumph.

FM AJ Literatus, WIM Ummi Fisabilillah, IM Angelo Young and Vince Medina won their battles while Manila got only wins from GM Guillermo Vasquez, IM Ronald Dableo and CM Aji Cantonjos.

Manila’s prolific tandem of WNM Mira Mirano and Dr. Jenny Mayor on Boards 3 and 4 were blanked; something that rarely happens and that spelled the difference. The two women were shut out in both blitz and rapid play.

For the Northern semifinals that will take place on Saturday, July 30, Pasig will battle Laguna while San Juan will take on Caloocan.